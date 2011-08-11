PRAGUE, Aug 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

July grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT.

June current account balance data at 0800 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

CEE MARKETS: Hungarian stocks plunged on Wednesday following rising concern over stability in the euro zone and a widening global risk selloff caused emerging European currencies to back earlier-won gains.

GRAIN HARVEST ACCELERATES: Czech grain harvest has accelerated after delays caused by heavy rain in July, the Agrarian Chamber and the Farm Ministry said on Wednesday.

CZECH, POLISH BOND AUCTIONS LACK FOREIGN BIDS: Yields fell at Polish and Czech bond auctions on Wednesday and investors took up the entire offer, but demand at the latter sale suffered after foreign bidders were turned off by a plunge in rates thanks to selloff-inspired safe-haven buying.

DEMAND DROPS AT CZECH DEBT AUCTION: Lower yields on Czech debt as a result of safe-haven buying during recent market volatility helped mute demand at an auction on Wednesday of 2017 bonds, with dealers saying foreign investors had held back from bidding.

CEE POWER: Czech spot fell on Wednesday as wind generation in the region remained steady and temperatures were well below seasonal averages, obviating demand for air conditioning, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.159 24.119 -0.17 3.36 vs Dollar 16.952 17.001 0.29 9.19 Czech Equities 979.4 979.4 -2.15 -20.04 U.S. Equities 10,719.94 11,239.77 -4.62 -7.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT --------------------------------------------------------------- ========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry may issue the first tranche of retail bonds in November. It aims to raise around 40 billion Czech crowns over the next four years. Maturities will be 1-2 years and 5-6 years. Analysts have said the yield could be up to three percent.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 15

SKODA SALES UP: Global sales of Volkswagen's Skoda Auto rose by 19.7 percent year on year to 523,000 units.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

HOUSEHOLDS KEEP PURSE STRINGS TIGHT: Spending and income of Czech households stagnated in the first quarter versus the same period last year. Net expenditures per capita fell to 9,947 crowns from 10,459 crowns last year.

Pravo, page 15

