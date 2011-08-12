PRAGUE, Aug 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=============================

PRAGUE - The central bank will release the minutes of its Aug 4 board meeting where rates were left unchanged at record low of 0.75 percent. The bank will also release the full version of its new quarterly economic forecast. (0700 GMT)

Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================

CURRENT ACCOUNT GAP SHRINKS: The Czech current account showed a narrower-than-expected 9.31 billion crown ($547 million) deficit for the month of June, following a 23.12 billion crown deficit in May.

Story: Related news

CEE MARKETS:The forint jumped against the Swiss franc as the safe-haven Swiss currency dropped against the euro. Other currencies in the region also trimmed losses.

Story: Related news:

TELEFONICA RATING CUT: Standard and Poor's cut the rating of Telefonica Czech Republic SPTTsp.PR by one notch to BBB+ following a downgrade of its Spanish parent firm.

Story: Related news:

NEW TRADING SYSTEM AT PXE: The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe will launch a new trading system in October.

CEE POWER: Czech spot gained on Thursday as wind generation was expected to fall sharply.

Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.21 24.147 -0.26 3.16 vs Dollar 17.058 16.926 -0.78 8.62 Czech Equities 987.4 987.4 0.82 -19.38 U.S. Equities 11,143.31 10,719.94 3.95 -3.75 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------

========================PRESS DIGEST============================

RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry expects about 100,000 people to buy its planned retail bonds.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8

FUNDS DROP: The value of Czech mutual funds droped by 3.6 billion crowns in the first half to 243.9 billion, mainly due to a drop in asset values rather than withdrawals.

Mlada fronta Dnes, page 8

SAZKA FOR SALE: Creditors agreed to sell the bankrupt national lottery company Sazka in a tender, with price being the only criterion.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13.

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. ================================================================

For Instant Views of key economic data click on

For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)