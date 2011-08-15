PRAGUE, Aug 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

July producer prices and June foreign trade prices data at 0700GMT.

C.BANK MINUTES: The euro zone debt crisis increases the level of uncertainty for Czech policmaking and the outlook for foreign interest rates was a downside risk to inflation.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed versus the euro and shares rose on Friday as a ban on short-selling in western European states boosted flows to the region, but concerns about euro zone debt problems kept investors on their toes.

CEE POWER: Czech spot power rose on Friday with little wind and solar generation expected over the next few days while Cal '12 baseload rose with carbon, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.202 24.211 0.04 3.19 vs Dollar 16.938 17.033 0.56 9.27 Czech Equities 988.7 988.7 0.13 -19.28 U.S. Equities 11,269.02 11,143.31 1.13 -2.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

BUDGET REQUESTS: Ministries are requesting 13 billion czech crowns more in spending than approved in an outline last month.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

SAZKA: The new owner of bankrupt lottery firm Sazka could be known in 4-6 weeks, its administrator said. The firm is being sold in a tender, which is criticised by Penta investment group.

Pravo, page 16

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)