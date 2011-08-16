PRAGUE, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Q2 gross domestic product estimate data at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ CEZPsp.PR to hold a news conference on first half results at 0800 GMT.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

C.BANK'S HAMPL: There is no reason for the Czech central bank to tighten monetary policy at the moment and risks are more likely on the anti-inflationary side, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

CEZ RESULTS: Czech electricity producer CEZ's CEZPsp.PR net profit fell by a worse-than-expected 40 percent in the second quarter, yet central Europe's biggest listed company raised its profit guidance, which one analyst said should support its shares.

CEE MARKETS: The forint and zloty surged against the safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday, leading to gains against the euro, on expectations that Switzerland could take more measures to cool its currency.

CEE POWER: Low wind and renewed demand following a holiday in neighboring Germany drove Czech day ahead prices higher on Monday while power futures fell, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.331 24.267 -0.26 2.68 vs Dollar 16.903 16.796 -0.64 9.45 Czech Equities 1,016.8 1,016.8 2.84 -16.98 U.S. Equities 11,482.9 11,269.02 1.9 -0.82 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

COMPANIES PREPARING: Czech companies, mainly SMEs, are preparing for another financial crisis, and are limiting hiring, the newspaper reported.

Lidove Noviny, page 1

