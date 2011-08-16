PRAGUE, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Q2 gross domestic product estimate data at 0700 GMT.
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ CEZPsp.PR to hold a news
conference on first half results at 0800 GMT.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
C.BANK'S HAMPL: There is no reason for the Czech central
bank to tighten monetary policy at the moment and risks are more
likely on the anti-inflationary side, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl
was quoted on Tuesday as saying.
CEZ RESULTS: Czech electricity producer CEZ's CEZPsp.PR
net profit fell by a worse-than-expected 40 percent in the
second quarter, yet central Europe's biggest listed company
raised its profit guidance, which one analyst said should
support its shares.
CEE MARKETS: The forint and zloty surged against the
safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday, leading to gains against the
euro, on expectations that Switzerland could take more measures
to cool its currency.
CEE POWER: Low wind and renewed demand following a holiday
in neighboring Germany drove Czech day ahead prices higher on
Monday while power futures fell, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.331 24.267 -0.26 2.68
vs Dollar 16.903 16.796 -0.64 9.45
Czech Equities 1,016.8 1,016.8 2.84 -16.98
U.S. Equities 11,482.9 11,269.02 1.9 -0.82
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
COMPANIES PREPARING: Czech companies, mainly SMEs, are
preparing for another financial crisis, and are limiting hiring,
the newspaper reported.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
===============================================================
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)