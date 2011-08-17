PRAGUE, Aug 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

C.BANK'S GOVERNOR: There are no reasons at the moment for the Czech central bank to change record low interest rates, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

CEZ DELAYS LEDVICE: Czech electricity company CEZ CEZPsp.PR said on Tuesday it would delay the opening of its new coal power station at Ledvice in northern Czech Republic due to technical problems.

CEE GROWTH: Growth in central and east European countries slowed sharply in the second quarter as German expansion stumbled and austerity measures stifled domestic demand.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, as a negative surprise in Hungary's economic growth following lower-than-expected German GDP boosted rate cut expectations and pointed to risks to deficit and debt reduction plans across the region.

CEE POWER: Plant outages and forecasts for low wind generation in the region helped push Czech day ahead prices higher on Tuesday while futures fell on economic growth fears, traders said.

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.415 24.417 0.01 2.34 vs Dollar 16.953 16.955 0.01 9.19 Czech Equities 1,005.4 1,005.4 -1.12 -17.91 U.S. Equities 11,405.93 11,482.9 -0.67 -1.48 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

ARBITRATION THREAT: ECM Real Estate Investments bondholders that had claims worth 125.9 million euros thrown out by a bankruptcy administrator could look at arbitration, a lawyer for the investors said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

RAILWAY TENDER: The European Commission will look at Czech Railways' 5 billion crown tender 16 luxury wagons, said Skoda Transportation, a company involved in the sale. The state railway company denied this.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)