PRAGUE, Aug 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
ALOWANCES: Czech government ministries have reached an
informal pact on how to allocate carbon dioxide emissions
permits to electricity producers, a government source said on
Thursday.
Story: Related news:
GOVT ROW: A row between two Czech ruling parties that
started after an education ministry official insulted the
foreign minister could delay debate on tax reforms, government
officials said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
ORCO SHARES: Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR will
issue 3 million shares in a private placement in a deal that
will make funds advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing
its largest shareholder, Orco said on Thursday.
Story: elated news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended losses on
Thursday as renewed global growth worries caused sharp declines
on stock markets, but Polish long-dated bonds remained firm on
expectations for a rate cut in the first half of 2012.
Story: Related news:
CROWN WEAKENS LESS THAN OTHERS: The Czech crown slipped to a
four-week low against the euro on Thursday, but outperformed
peers in emerging Europe after markets extended losses on
growing worry over the global economy.
Story: Related news:
PXE RECORD: The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe
on Thursday recorded its busiest trading day of 2011, surpassing
the March 15 session when Germany announced it would shut 7
nuclear power stations, the bourse said.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind generation drove Czech
spot power prices lower on Thursday, offsetting increased air
conditioning demand due to warmer weather, traders said.
Story: Related news:
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.436 24.449 0.05 2.26
vs Dollar 17.101 17.081 -0.12 8.39
Czech Equities 1,005.8 1,005.8 -1.6 -17.88
U.S. Equities 10,990.58 11,410.21 -3.68 -5.07
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
ENERGOTRANS SALE: The City of Prague was only officially
informed on the planned sale of Prazska Teplarenska's
Energotrans unit to CEZ this week. The sale is worth an
estimated 14.5 billion crowns. Prague holds a third in Prazska
Teplarenska.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
HEALTH REVENUE: A total 10 billion crows will be needed for
raising health salaries and to compensate a higher value-added
tax. Health Minister Leos Heger said tax revenue should raise 2
billion of that, another 3 billion will come from reserves and
the remaining part through savings.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
