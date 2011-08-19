PRAGUE, Aug 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALOWANCES: Czech government ministries have reached an informal pact on how to allocate carbon dioxide emissions permits to electricity producers, a government source said on Thursday.

GOVT ROW: A row between two Czech ruling parties that started after an education ministry official insulted the foreign minister could delay debate on tax reforms, government officials said on Thursday.

ORCO SHARES: Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR will issue 3 million shares in a private placement in a deal that will make funds advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing its largest shareholder, Orco said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended losses on Thursday as renewed global growth worries caused sharp declines on stock markets, but Polish long-dated bonds remained firm on expectations for a rate cut in the first half of 2012.

CROWN WEAKENS LESS THAN OTHERS: The Czech crown slipped to a four-week low against the euro on Thursday, but outperformed peers in emerging Europe after markets extended losses on growing worry over the global economy.

PXE RECORD: The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe on Thursday recorded its busiest trading day of 2011, surpassing the March 15 session when Germany announced it would shut 7 nuclear power stations, the bourse said.

CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind generation drove Czech spot power prices lower on Thursday, offsetting increased air conditioning demand due to warmer weather, traders said.

ENERGOTRANS SALE: The City of Prague was only officially informed on the planned sale of Prazska Teplarenska's Energotrans unit to CEZ this week. The sale is worth an estimated 14.5 billion crowns. Prague holds a third in Prazska Teplarenska.

HEALTH REVENUE: A total 10 billion crows will be needed for raising health salaries and to compensate a higher value-added tax. Health Minister Leos Heger said tax revenue should raise 2 billion of that, another 3 billion will come from reserves and the remaining part through savings.

