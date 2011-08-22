PRAGUE, Aug 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================

CO2 ALLOWANCES: Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR would get 77.6 million free carbon dioxide permits between 2013 and 2020 under a draft plan released by the Environment Ministry on Friday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets extended losses on Friday as concerns about the health of Europe's banking sector added to fears of a global downturn, while the region's currencies stabilised near this week's lows.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Power for the next working day rose on Friday, boosted by tapering wind generation levels as the benchmark Cal '12 contract fell slightly.

Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.506 24.472 -0.14 1.98 vs Dollar 17.046 16.977 -0.41 8.69 Czech Equities 988.4 988.4 -1.73 -19.3 U.S. Equities 10,817.65 10,990.58 -1.57 -6.56 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

CONSTRUCTION SAVINGD: A Finance Ministry proposal plans to open up the sector of construction savings and loans, subsidised by the state, to all banks.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)