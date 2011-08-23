PRAGUE, Aug 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

PRAGUE - Coalition party TOP 09 to hold a news conference at 0930 GMT.

SAZKA BONDHOLDERS: Bondholders of bankrupt Czech lottery firm Sazka are demanding changes to its sale conditions, which they say will put off buyers and therefore won't maximise returns, the investors' law firm said on Monday.

DUKOVANY OUTAGE: Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR will move up the start of its planned shutdown for unit 2 at its Dukovany nuclear plant by one week to September 26, a utility spokeswoman said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets rose on Monday to give a lift to the region's currencies, while prospects that interest rates could fall or will stay on hold in the coming months drove down bond yields.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power jumped on Monday to trade above neighboring Germany, boosted by low wind levels and a heat wave that spurred demand in a market with few sellers, traders said.

POWER MARKET: Volumes on Czech market operator OTE's daily power auctions in 2011 have already surpassed those of the previous year, evidence the day ahead trade continues to grow, OTE said on Monday.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.464 24.482 0.07 2.14 vs Dollar 17.013 17.026 0.08 8.87 Czech Equities 999.6 999.6 1.13 -18.39 U.S. Equities 10,854.65 10,817.65 0.34 -6.24 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

GOVT ROW: TOP09 Chairman Karel Schwarzenberg said that his party could leave the government if an Education Ministry official who is at the centre of a government row does not leave his post.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A7

PPF IN RUSSIA: According to sources, PPF investment group is paying $420 million for a half stake in Russian retailer Eldorado, giving it sole ownership of the group.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

PHONE COMPLAINTS: The Czech Telecommunication Office registered the most complaints against Telefonica Czech Republic SPTTsp.PR.

E15, page 7

4TH OPERATOR: The Czech Telecommunication Office delayed a plan to offer a frequency to a new operator by a year.

Lidove Noviny, page 13

