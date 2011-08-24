PRAGUE, Aug 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

Related news:

LUXEMBURG - ECM Real Estate Investments ECMPsp.PR to release first half results.

Related news:

===========================TOP NEWS============================

NWR Q2: Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday thanks to better prices and demand.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies narrowed some of their earlier gains against the euro on Tuesday as regional stock markets backtracked, while Hungary's central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Increased demand due to hot weather and crimped supply drove Czech day head power prices higher on Tuesday as the Czech and Slovak markets also decoupled, traders said.

Story: Related news:

========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

TV NOVA: Central European Media Enterprises' CETVsp.PR TV Nova received a license for a new men's channel.

E15, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)