PRAGUE, Aug 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================

PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction.

Related news:

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

Related news:

===========================TOP NEWS============================

PEGAS Q2: Net profit at Pegas Nonwovens PGSNsp.PR jumped 148 percent in the second quarter, due to lower depreciation and amortisation costs and FX gains, the Czech nonwovens textile maker said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

FORTUNA H1: Fortuna Entertainment Group FOREsp.PR posted a 19 percent rise in first-half net profit thanks to higher bets and lower costs, the Czech betting group said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

S&P RAISES RATING: Standard & Poor's raised the Czech Republic's credit rating by two notches on Wednesday, saying the move reflected a change in methodology as well as fiscal reforms in the central European country.

Story: Related news:

TAX PLANS: The Czech cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to cancel the country's dividend tax as of 2013 as part of a wider tax revamp, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.

Story: Related news:

C.BANK'S HAMPL: Downside price risks have been accumulating since the Czech central bank's policy meeting on Aug 4, showing there was no reason to tighten policy at the moment, central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown posted quick gains against the euro late on Wednesday after S&P upgraded the country's debt by two notches to AA- as it implemented a new methodology that focuses more on governments' political and economic profile.

Story: [ID:nL5E7JO0V ] Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power jumped 4 percent on Wednesday due to a lingering heat wave, unplanned outages and increased demand, while Cal '12 baseload hit its highest in a month, traders said.

Story: Related news:

========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

FUNDS: The largest domestic crown-denominated funds saw the value of assets fall by 4.5 billion crowns in August, the paper calculated.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

DEPOSIT RATES: The central bank has registered a rise in deposit rates in recent months.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)