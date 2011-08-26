PRAGUE, Aug 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================TOP NEWS============================
KOMERCNI RATING UPGRADED: Standard & Poor's raised Komercni
Bank BKOMsp.PR to 'A+'.
Story: Related news:
GRAIN HARVEST: Czech grain harvest accelerated last week
thanks to improving weather following a spell of rain, the
Agrarian Chamber said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Czech assets extended gains on Thursday after a
ratings upgrade in the previous session, outperforming generally
flat Central European markets, while Polish bond yields rose
after policymakers said it was too soon to talk of interest rate
cuts.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power dropped by 6.5 percent in
the over-the-counter market to 57.25 euros on Thursday on an
expected cool down in weather and easing prices in Germany,
Traders said.
Story: Related news:
========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry is aiming for a
first-ever retail bond issue in the fourth quarter. The amount
should be 10 billion, and the bond will have a 1-year and also
5-6 year maturities.
Pravo, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
===============================================================
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)