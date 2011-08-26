PRAGUE, Aug 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

KOMERCNI RATING UPGRADED: Standard & Poor's raised Komercni Bank BKOMsp.PR to 'A+'.

GRAIN HARVEST: Czech grain harvest accelerated last week thanks to improving weather following a spell of rain, the Agrarian Chamber said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: Czech assets extended gains on Thursday after a ratings upgrade in the previous session, outperforming generally flat Central European markets, while Polish bond yields rose after policymakers said it was too soon to talk of interest rate cuts.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power dropped by 6.5 percent in the over-the-counter market to 57.25 euros on Thursday on an expected cool down in weather and easing prices in Germany, Traders said.

RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry is aiming for a first-ever retail bond issue in the fourth quarter. The amount should be 10 billion, and the bond will have a 1-year and also 5-6 year maturities.

Pravo, page 1

