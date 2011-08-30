PRAGUE, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold an extraordinary session.

PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release update to the banking sector stress tests.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

CZECH PHILIP MORRIS H1 NET 1 PCT UP: Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR TABKsp.PR reported a 1 percent rise in first-half consolidated net profit to 1.13 billion crowns ($68.07 million), boosted by price increases in the period.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies were mixed versus the euro on Monday, with the Polish zloty firming to catch up with the region on upbeat second quarter growth expectations.

CEE POWER: Decreasing wind and solar capacity helped push up Czech spot power on Monday while Cal '12 surged to a 10-week high, buoyed by the strong prompt and rising fuels, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.064 24.075 0.05 3.74 vs Dollar 16.563 16.567 0.02 11.28 Czech Equities 1,030.2 1,030.2 1.53 -15.89 U.S. Equities 11,539.25 11,284.54 2.26 -0.33 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

CZECHS RECOGNIZE LIBYA REBELS GOVERNMENT: The Czech Republic has officially recognized the National Transitional Council of Libya as the only legitimate political representation.

Pravo, page 16

CBANK GOVERNER GETS B GRADE FROM GLOBAL FINANCE: Global Finance magazine gave Czech central bank governor Miroslav Singer a B grade for his job in the helm of the bank. Singer said he considered the rating to be an evaluation of the entire governing board.

Lidove Noviny, page 15

