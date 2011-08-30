PRAGUE, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold an
extraordinary session.
Related news:
PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release update to
the banking sector stress tests.
Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS============================
CZECH PHILIP MORRIS H1 NET 1 PCT UP: Czech cigarette maker
Philip Morris CR TABKsp.PR reported a 1 percent rise in
first-half consolidated net profit to 1.13 billion crowns
($68.07 million), boosted by price increases in the period.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies were mixed versus
the euro on Monday, with the Polish zloty firming to catch up
with the region on upbeat second quarter growth expectations.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Decreasing wind and solar capacity helped push up
Czech spot power on Monday while Cal '12 surged to a 10-week
high, buoyed by the strong prompt and rising fuels, traders
said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.064 24.075 0.05 3.74
vs Dollar 16.563 16.567 0.02 11.28
Czech Equities 1,030.2 1,030.2 1.53 -15.89
U.S. Equities 11,539.25 11,284.54 2.26 -0.33
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CZECHS RECOGNIZE LIBYA REBELS GOVERNMENT: The Czech Republic
has officially recognized the National Transitional Council of
Libya as the only legitimate political representation.
Pravo, page 16
CBANK GOVERNER GETS B GRADE FROM GLOBAL FINANCE: Global
Finance magazine gave Czech central bank governor Miroslav
Singer a B grade for his job in the helm of the bank. Singer
said he considered the rating to be an evaluation of the entire
governing board.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
===============================================================
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)