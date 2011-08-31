PRAGUE, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

July money supply data at 0800 GMT.

PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR to release first half results.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

REFORMS IN PARLIAMENT: The lower house of the Czech parliament agreed on Tuesday to vote by next week on the government's tax and pension reforms, a large step in its drive to put the country's long-term financial performance on a stable path.

CZECH BANKS WELL-PROTECTED: Czech banks are better off than many of their EU counterparts, central bank financial health checks showed, projecting that lenders in the eastern European state have large enough capital cushions to withstand a major slump relatively unscathed.

CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty and bonds rose briefly after data showed Polish economic growth was above expectations in the second quarter, while gains in stock markets kept other emerging European currencies on steady ground.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices rose strongly on Tuesday, helped by a drop in wind generation and energy demand in neighboring Slovakia while Cal '12 hit a fresh 10-week high, traders said.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices rose strongly on Tuesday, helped by a drop in wind generation and energy demand in neighboring Slovakia while Cal '12 hit a fresh 10-week high, traders said.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.046 24.076 0.12 3.82 vs Dollar 16.652 16.683 0.19 10.8 Czech Equities 1,030.2 1,030.2 0 -15.89 U.S. Equities 11,559.95 11,539.25 0.18 -0.15 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

PRESIDENT FOR OPT-OUT FROM EURO: Czech President Vaclav Klaus said he favoured negotiating an opt-out for the Czech Republic from its pledge to join the European single currency the euro. But he said the government was afraid of this. He also said the EU's "aggressive" anti-nuclear policy may prompt the Czech Republic to leave the European Union.

Pravo, page 12

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)