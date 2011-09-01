PRAGUE, Sept 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August due out at 0730
GMT.
End-August budget balance data at 1200 GMT.
===========================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in the fourth quarter 1200
GMT.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
KLAUS WANTS OUP-OUT FROM EURO: The Czech Republic should
negotiate a permanent opt-out from adoption of the single
currency but the government is afraid to do so, according to the
country's euro-sceptical president Vaclav Klaus.
PM AGAINST TRANSACTION TAX: The Czech Republic does not
agree with the idea of introducing a tax on financial
transactions, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.
ORCO SELLS RUSSIAN ASSETS: eal-estate group Orco Property
ORCOsp.PR is to sell most of its assets in Russia
for 53 million euros ($76 million) as part of a restructuring
strategy.
MONEY SUPPLY UP: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2
indicator, grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year at the end of July,
after a revised 2.3 percent rise the previous month, central
bank data showed on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed and
rangebound on Wednesday ahead of the release of key economic
activity figures in emerging Europe on Thursday.
CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on
increased solar capacity in the region and Cal '12
baseload fell from 10-week highs, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.089 24.113 0.1 3.64
vs Dollar 16.768 16.743 -0.15 10.18
Czech Equities 1,048.4 1,048.4 1.77 -14.4
U.S. Equities 11,613.53 11,559.95 0.46 0.31
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CO2 EMISSIONS AFTER 2013: Finance Minsiter Miroslav said he
strongly disagreed with the idea to allot CO2 emissions to power
producers for free in the 2013-2020 period.
Pravo, page 12
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)