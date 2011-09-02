PRAGUE, Sept 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

July retail sales data at 0700 GMT.

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================

CZECH Q4 BORROWING SURPRISINGLY BIG: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to raise 50 billion crowns ($3 billion) via domestic bond auctions in the fourth quarter, above market estimates, a calendar of debt sales showed on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

Table:

UNIPETROL'S RAFINERSKA OUTAGE: Czech crude refiner Ceska Rafinerska UNPEsp.PR said on Thursday a planned maintenance outage at its Litvinov plant would end on Oct 8, earlier than previously reported.

Story: Related news:

CEZ NUKE PLANTS SEEN OK IN STRESS TESTS: Preliminary results of stress tests at Czech utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR Dukovany and Temelin nuclear power plants show there is no need for immediate action, the company's Chief Operating Officer Daniel Benes said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

DEFICIT JUMPS IN AUG: The Czech central state budget showed an 87.27 billion crown deficit at the end of August, rising sharply from the previous month due to a drop in revenue mainly caused by lower EU subsidies, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CEE PMI: An unexpected rise in exports kept Czech manufacturing steady in August but it slowed in Poland, and analysts said the deceleration in Europe's developed states would continue to stifle growth in the east.

Story: Related news:

T-BILL YIELD DOWN: Following are the results of Thursday's auction of 52-week Czech Treasury bills , compared with the previous sale of bills with the same maturity.

Story: Related news:

FINMIN AGAINST FREE CO2 CREDITS: Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek is against a plan to grant carbon dioxide emissions permits to electricity and heat producers for free, the ministry said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies weakened against the euro and share prices slid on Thursday after purchasing managers' surveys showed economic activity across the region was losing momentum.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER:Czech spot power dipped on Thursday with decreased demand headed into the weekend offsetting declining renewable generation, traders said.

Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.119 24.174 0.23 3.52 vs Dollar 16.944 16.965 0.12 9.24 Czech Equities 1,039.9 1,039.9 -0.81 -15.1 U.S. Equities 11,493.57 11,613.53 -1.03 -0.73 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

PM ON EURO, COMMON EURO BONDS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said it would "very disadvantageous" for the Czech Republic to adopt the euro under the current circumstances. He said debt restructuring in the highly indebted euro zone countries will help these countries in the long term. The considered joint euro bonds will allow profligate EZ members to continues to raise their debt to the detriment of others. He said Czech debt servicing costs would rise by tens of billions of crowns annually due to the common euro zone bonds.

Pravo, page 12

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)