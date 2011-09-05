PRAGUE, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Q2 real wage data at 0700 GMT.

C.BANKS' ZAMRAZILOVA: Czech central banker Eva Zamrazilova said she is unable to predict the economic view at the bank's next policy meeting, but rates could still rise if there was no correction in price growth.

BUDGET: The Czech Finance Ministry may propose to cut spending this year in order to meet the budget target, a deputy finance minister said on Sunday.

BORROWING: The Czech Republic's gross borrowing need will rise slightly next year to 226 billion crowns ($13.16 billion), a budget proposal available at a government website showed on Friday.

IKEA BOMB THREAT: Czech police defused an explosive package at an IKEA furniture store in Prague on Friday, in the latest in a series of attempted attacks on the Swedish group's outlets around Europe.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended losses on Friday after weak U.S. non-farm payroll data, with investors backing away from riskier assets also due to renewed concerns over the euro zone's growth prospects and debt crisis.

CZECH MKTS TOO SMALL FOR SAFE-HAVEN ROLE: Some of the investors seeking safe harbour from global market turmoil are hunkering down in a country with a reliably strong economy nestled in the heart of the euro zone -- and it's not Switzerland.

DATA PREVIEW-OUTPUT SEEN SLOWING: Industrial output growth is expected to continue slowing down as the European economy lost steam, although leading indicators remain slightly positive.

CBANKER: NO RUSH FOR EURO: The Czech Republic is in no rush to join the euro as the country's own monetary tools are maintaining a low-inflation environment, Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl told an economic forum in Austria on Friday.

PARLT APPROVES VAT HIKE: The lower house of the Czech parliament approved on Friday the government's plan to raise the value-added tax, a step to help narrow the budget deficit and raise funds for a reform of the pension system.

COMMON EURO BONDS ALLOW EASY FREE RIDING: The joint issue of euro bonds by the bloc would make it easier for struggling countries to avoid the hard work of whipping state finances into shape, a senior Czech central banker said.

CEE POWER:Czech power prices for next week slumped on Friday as wind generation in the region was forecast to climb while futures eased further from a 10-week high hit this week.

JULY RETAIL SALES BAD: Czech retail sales fell 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, missing expectations of a 0.3 percent growth, data showed on Friday.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.372 24.365 -0.03 2.51 vs Dollar 17.215 17.151 -0.37 7.78 Czech Equities 1,023.8 1,023.8 -1.55 -16.41 U.S. Equities 11,240.26 11,493.57 -2.2 -2.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

CEZ INVESTIGATION: The European Commission has widened its investigation of CEZ CEZPsp.PR for abuse of its dominant position.

Lidove Noviny, page 1

OIL: The industry and finance ministries, together with the government office and Cepro management, will set up a commission to look at the future of the domestic oil industry.

E15, page 1

