=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Q2 real wage data at 0700 GMT.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
C.BANKS' ZAMRAZILOVA: Czech central banker Eva Zamrazilova
said she is unable to predict the economic view at the bank's
next policy meeting, but rates could still rise if there was no
correction in price growth.
BUDGET: The Czech Finance Ministry may propose to cut
spending this year in order to meet the budget target, a deputy
finance minister said on Sunday.
BORROWING: The Czech Republic's gross borrowing need will
rise slightly next year to 226 billion crowns ($13.16 billion),
a budget proposal available at a government website showed on
Friday.
IKEA BOMB THREAT: Czech police defused an explosive package
at an IKEA furniture store in Prague on Friday, in the
latest in a series of attempted attacks on the Swedish group's
outlets around Europe.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended losses on
Friday after weak U.S. non-farm payroll data, with investors
backing away from riskier assets also due to renewed concerns
over the euro zone's growth prospects and debt crisis.
CZECH MKTS TOO SMALL FOR SAFE-HAVEN ROLE: Some of the
investors seeking safe harbour from global market turmoil are
hunkering down in a country with a reliably strong economy
nestled in the heart of the euro zone -- and it's not
Switzerland.
DATA PREVIEW-OUTPUT SEEN SLOWING: Industrial output growth
is expected to continue slowing down as the European economy
lost steam, although leading indicators remain slightly
positive.
CBANKER: NO RUSH FOR EURO: The Czech Republic is in no rush
to join the euro as the country's own monetary tools are
maintaining a low-inflation environment, Czech central bank
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl told an economic forum in Austria on
Friday.
PARLT APPROVES VAT HIKE: The lower house of the Czech
parliament approved on Friday the government's plan to raise the
value-added tax, a step to help narrow the budget deficit and
raise funds for a reform of the pension system.
COMMON EURO BONDS ALLOW EASY FREE RIDING: The joint issue of
euro bonds by the bloc would make it easier for struggling
countries to avoid the hard work of whipping state finances into
shape, a senior Czech central banker said.
CEE POWER:Czech power prices for next week slumped on Friday
as wind generation in the region was forecast to climb while
futures eased further from a 10-week high hit this week.
JULY RETAIL SALES BAD: Czech retail sales fell 1.7 percent
year-on-year in July, missing expectations of a 0.3 percent
growth, data showed on Friday.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.372 24.365 -0.03 2.51
vs Dollar 17.215 17.151 -0.37 7.78
Czech Equities 1,023.8 1,023.8 -1.55 -16.41
U.S. Equities 11,240.26 11,493.57 -2.2 -2.91
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
CEZ INVESTIGATION: The European Commission has widened its
investigation of CEZ CEZPsp.PR for abuse of its dominant
position.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
OIL: The industry and finance ministries, together with the
government office and Cepro management, will set up a
commission to look at the future of the domestic oil industry.
E15, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
