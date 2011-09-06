PRAGUE, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
July foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
July industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until Sept 9).
Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS============================
PPF IN RUSSIA: Russian white goods retailer M.Video
is considering a secondary public offering of its
shares in London or Moscow this year or next, its president and
largest shareholder Alexander Tynkovan told Reuters on Monday.
Tynkovan said another avenue for growth could be a merger
with larger PPF-owned rival Eldorado.
Story: Related news:
GOLDMAN: Goldman Sachs International has joined the
list of Czech primary bond dealers on the domestic market and
will be a market maker in the new MTS electronic platform
introduced in July, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungary's forint led
central European currencies lower on Monday and stocks also fell
due to worries over exposure to the euro zone debt crisis and
the U.S. economy.
Story: Related news:
PRAGUE STOCKS DROP: The Prague PX index fell to its
lowest since Aug. 11 on Monday, dropping 5.4 percent by 1402 GMT
as markets lose on global growth worries and concern over the
euro zone crisis.
Story: Related news:
CEZ PROBE: Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR denied
a report that the European Commission was widening a probe into
whether the company used its dominant position to hinder
competition in the domestic wholesale market.
Story: Related news:
UNIPERTOL REFINING MARGIN: Czech oil refiner Unipetrol
UNPEsp.PR released on Monday the following indicators of
market conditions in August.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Rising renewable generation in the region and
cooler weather that blunted demand drove down Czech day ahead
prices on Monday while Cal '12 dipped as oil fell, traders
said.
Story: Related news:
WAGES: The average Czech real monthly wage rose by 0.7
percent year-on-year in April to June, accelerating from the
previous quarter, data showed on Monday.
Story: Related news:
C.BANK'S ZAMRAZILOVA: The Czech central bank's arch hawk
said she might ditch her call for higher interest rates at the
bank's next policy meeting this month, given the major
uncertainties clouding the economic outlook, a magazine
reported.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.507 24.467 -0.16 1.97
vs Dollar 17.44 17.327 -0.65 6.58
Czech Equities 970.8 970.8 -5.18 -20.74
U.S. Equities 11,240.26 11,493.57 -2.2 -2.91
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
ECO CLEANUP: Three firms -- Environmental Services, Marius
Pedersen Engineering and Geosan Group -- submitted offers in the
governemnt's ecological cleanup tender worth tens of billions of
crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
RAILWAY PURCHASE: The anti-monopoly office UOHS stopped
legal proceedings brought by Skoda Transportation against the
Czech Railways 4.9 billion crown purchase of Siemens' trains.
Skoda Transportation has two weeks to appeal.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
PPF IN RUSSIA: PPF is in talks with Russian white goods
retailer M.Video's majority owner about buying his
stake, according to the paper.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
===============================================================
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)