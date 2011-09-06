PRAGUE, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

July foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.

July industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until Sept 9).

Related news:

===========================TOP NEWS============================

PPF IN RUSSIA: Russian white goods retailer M.Video is considering a secondary public offering of its shares in London or Moscow this year or next, its president and largest shareholder Alexander Tynkovan told Reuters on Monday.

Tynkovan said another avenue for growth could be a merger with larger PPF-owned rival Eldorado.

Story: Related news:

GOLDMAN: Goldman Sachs International has joined the list of Czech primary bond dealers on the domestic market and will be a market maker in the new MTS electronic platform introduced in July, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungary's forint led central European currencies lower on Monday and stocks also fell due to worries over exposure to the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. economy.

Story: Related news:

PRAGUE STOCKS DROP: The Prague PX index fell to its lowest since Aug. 11 on Monday, dropping 5.4 percent by 1402 GMT as markets lose on global growth worries and concern over the euro zone crisis.

Story: Related news:

CEZ PROBE: Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR denied a report that the European Commission was widening a probe into whether the company used its dominant position to hinder competition in the domestic wholesale market.

Story: Related news:

UNIPERTOL REFINING MARGIN: Czech oil refiner Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR released on Monday the following indicators of market conditions in August.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Rising renewable generation in the region and cooler weather that blunted demand drove down Czech day ahead prices on Monday while Cal '12 dipped as oil fell, traders said.

Story: Related news:

WAGES: The average Czech real monthly wage rose by 0.7 percent year-on-year in April to June, accelerating from the previous quarter, data showed on Monday.

Story: Related news:

C.BANK'S ZAMRAZILOVA: The Czech central bank's arch hawk said she might ditch her call for higher interest rates at the bank's next policy meeting this month, given the major uncertainties clouding the economic outlook, a magazine reported.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.507 24.467 -0.16 1.97 vs Dollar 17.44 17.327 -0.65 6.58 Czech Equities 970.8 970.8 -5.18 -20.74 U.S. Equities 11,240.26 11,493.57 -2.2 -2.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

ECO CLEANUP: Three firms -- Environmental Services, Marius Pedersen Engineering and Geosan Group -- submitted offers in the governemnt's ecological cleanup tender worth tens of billions of crowns.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

RAILWAY PURCHASE: The anti-monopoly office UOHS stopped legal proceedings brought by Skoda Transportation against the Czech Railways 4.9 billion crown purchase of Siemens' trains. Skoda Transportation has two weeks to appeal.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

PPF IN RUSSIA: PPF is in talks with Russian white goods retailer M.Video's majority owner about buying his stake, according to the paper.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)