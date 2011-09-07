(Updates to remove the Czech cabinet session from Events, the meeting was moved to Thursday)

PRAGUE, Sept 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

August foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until Sept 9).

PRAGUE - 15-year government bond auction .

PRAGUE - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen to visit the Czech Republic. Meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas, Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg and Defense Minister Alexandr Vondra on the schedule. News conference at 1620 GMT.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint posted a record gain of nearly 10 percent against the Swiss franc on Tuesday and other currencies in the region rebounded after a Swiss central bank move to tame the franc gave relief to foreign currency borrowers.

HEALTH BILL: Czech MPs forced through sweeping healthcare reforms on Tuesday that will see patients pay for premium services, overriding a Senate veto to aid the government's drive to make public budgets sustainable.

CEE POWER: Czech and Polish day ahead power prices fell on Tuesday due to increased wind generation in the region while Cal '12 baseload held steady.

TEMELIN SHUTDOWN: Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR has disconnected Unit 2 at its Temelin power plant for a nine-day unplanned outage to repair a cloggage in sealing oil in a power generator, the company said on Tuesday.

LATEST DATA: Czech industrial output rose by 4.4 percent versus a year earlier in July, below expectations of 5.0 percent and the revised 7.9 percent rise the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.433 24.45 0.07 2.27 vs Dollar 17.38 17.413 0.19 6.9 Czech Equities 973.7 973.7 0.3 -20.5 U.S. Equities 11,139.3 11,240.26 -0.9 -3.79 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

EURO: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he did not expect that the euro zone would accept a new member that did not contribute to ESM -- which in the Czech Republic's case would mean contributing 40 billion crowns ($2.3 billion) and guaranteeing 250 billion to 350 billion.

E15, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

