(Updates to remove the Czech cabinet session from Events, the
meeting was moved to Thursday)
PRAGUE, Sept 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
August foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until Sept 9).
PRAGUE - 15-year government bond auction .
PRAGUE - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen to
visit the Czech Republic. Meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas, Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg and Defense Minister
Alexandr Vondra on the schedule. News conference at 1620 GMT.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint posted a record gain of nearly
10 percent against the Swiss franc on Tuesday and other
currencies in the region rebounded after a Swiss central bank
move to tame the franc gave relief to foreign currency
borrowers.
HEALTH BILL: Czech MPs forced through sweeping healthcare
reforms on Tuesday that will see patients pay for premium
services, overriding a Senate veto to aid the government's drive
to make public budgets sustainable.
* For FACTBOX on reforms:
CEE POWER: Czech and Polish day ahead power prices fell on
Tuesday due to increased wind generation in the region while Cal
'12 baseload held steady.
TEMELIN SHUTDOWN: Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR has
disconnected Unit 2 at its Temelin power plant for a nine-day
unplanned outage to repair a cloggage in sealing oil in a power
generator, the company said on Tuesday.
LATEST DATA: Czech industrial output rose by 4.4 percent
versus a year earlier in July, below expectations of 5.0 percent
and the revised 7.9 percent rise the previous month, the
statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.433 24.45 0.07 2.27
vs Dollar 17.38 17.413 0.19 6.9
Czech Equities 973.7 973.7 0.3 -20.5
U.S. Equities 11,139.3 11,240.26 -0.9 -3.79
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
EURO: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he did not expect that
the euro zone would accept a new member that did not contribute
to ESM -- which in the Czech Republic's case would mean
contributing 40 billion crowns ($2.3 billion) and guaranteeing
250 billion to 350 billion.
E15, page 1
($1 = 17.433 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)