PRAGUE, Sept 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

August unemployment data at 0700 GMT.

Q2 gross domestic product at 0700 GMT. News conference at 0800 GMT.

August grain harvest estimate about 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg to meet his Egyptian counterpart Muhammad Kamil Amr. News conference at 1100 GMT.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

RUSSIAN HOCKEY TEAM PLANE CRASH: Three Czech ice hockey world champions and a Slovak great were among the victims of a plane disaster that killed dozens north of Moscow on Wednesday, officials said.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led the rise in emerging European currencies on Wednesday, bolstered by rising stock markets and a Swiss move to tame the surging franc.

AUCTION DEMAND: High prices for Czech debt hit bids in a second auction in a row on Wednesday as record low yields pushed demand for a 2024 bond to its lowest in 11 months.

DATA REVISION: The Czech central bank lowered 2009 and 2010 current account deficits reflecting methodological changes, it said on Wednesday.

C.BANK'S LIZAL: A further escalation of the European debt crisis may push back a hike in Czech borrowing costs now seen at the turn of they year, a central banker was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power rebounded on Wednesday on forecasts for less renewables and limited supply after CEZ took a nuclear unit offline for unplanned maintenance, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.407 24.457 0.2 2.37 vs Dollar 17.358 17.345 -0.07 7.02 Czech Equities 994.7 994.7 2.16 -18.79 U.S. Equities 11,414.86 11,139.3 2.47 -1.4 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

NUCLEAR POWER FUTURE: A draft State Energy Concept report from the Industry Ministry envisions the building as many as 10 new nuclear plants over the next 50 years and that nuclear power would become the dominant power source, with more than 80 percent produced from the source.

Overall production would grow to around twice the expected domestic consumption.

Some analysts had doubts on the plan, with one saying it was a mistake to concentrate so much on nuclear.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

PPF IN PHARMA: Investment group PPF is looking to move into the pharmaceutical industry and holds a license for production of several drugs, according to the paper. PPF declined comment.

E15, page 1

COMPETITIVENESS: The Czech Republic fell two place to 38th on the World Economic Forum's rankings of competitiveness, but was ahead of central European neighbours.

Pravo, page 17

