=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
August inflation data at 0700 GMT.
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
POWER FUTURE: A Czech draft policy paper seen by Reuters on
Thursday proposes to build a string of new atomic plants in the
central European country, in a stark contrast to a wide pullback
from nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster in March.
ECONOMY: Domestic demand fell in Hungary and the Czech
Republic in the second quarter, data showed on Thursday,
increasing the risk that central Europe's most open economies
could contract later this year if demand for their exports
falters.
* For INSTANT VIEW on Czech data:
* For CENTRAL BANK comment:
CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty led emerging Europe currencies
lower to hit a 22-month low against the euro and bonds rose
after the ECB signalled a halt in its tightening cycle,
indicating the region's central banks may have more room to cut
rates.
EUROBOND: The Czech Republic is still counting on issuing a
Eurobond this year but is under no pressure to go to foreign
market, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Thursday.
GROWTH OUTLOOK: The Czech government sees no reason yet to
revise its growth forecast of 2.5 percent in the 2012 budget
draft, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Thursday.
CEE POWER: Lower wind generation in the region and cool
weather lifted Czech day ahead prices on Thursday while Cal '12
baseload rose, shrugging off worries about the economy, traders
said.
GAZPROM IN CZECH REP: Gazprom unit Vemex said on
Thursday it had bought a controlling stake in Czech energy
retailer RSP Energy, marking the first time one of the Russian
company's foreign units will sell directly to retail customers.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.31 24.298 -0.05 2.76
vs Dollar 17.46 17.346 -0.66 6.47
Czech Equities 1,007.3 1,007.3 1.27 -17.76
U.S. Equities 11,295.81 11,414.86 -1.04 -2.43
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
BUDGET HELP: The Czech government could raise the lower VAT
rate to 19 percent, exempting medicines and books, in 2012 if
the economy slows below a forecast 2.5 percent expansion set out
in the 2012 budget, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.
He said the state could sell 25-35 percent of emission
allowances, and the rest distributed for free, to help meet any
budget shortfalls. He also said a debate on raising the lottery
tax could happen, but taxation must not be overdone.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
BUDGET DEBATE: The cabinet delayed until next week debate on
the 2012 budget. Ministers are requesting 16 billion crowns more
than set out in the draft, with the Transport Ministry
accounting for a little more than half that request.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
SAZKA TENDER: Investment groups Penta and E-Invest will
submit bids for bankrupt lottery firm Sazka outside of an
announced tender.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
SKODA SALES: Sales for Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen
, rose an annual 18 percent to 583,600 between January
and August.
Pravo, page 19
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 17.433 Czech Crowns)
