PRAGUE, Sept 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

August inflation data at 0700 GMT.

===========================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

POWER FUTURE: A Czech draft policy paper seen by Reuters on Thursday proposes to build a string of new atomic plants in the central European country, in a stark contrast to a wide pullback from nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster in March.

Story: Related news:

ECONOMY: Domestic demand fell in Hungary and the Czech Republic in the second quarter, data showed on Thursday, increasing the risk that central Europe's most open economies could contract later this year if demand for their exports falters.

Story: Related news: * For INSTANT VIEW on Czech data: * For CENTRAL BANK comment:

CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty led emerging Europe currencies lower to hit a 22-month low against the euro and bonds rose after the ECB signalled a halt in its tightening cycle, indicating the region's central banks may have more room to cut rates.

Story: Related news:

EUROBOND: The Czech Republic is still counting on issuing a Eurobond this year but is under no pressure to go to foreign market, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

GROWTH OUTLOOK: The Czech government sees no reason yet to revise its growth forecast of 2.5 percent in the 2012 budget draft, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Lower wind generation in the region and cool weather lifted Czech day ahead prices on Thursday while Cal '12 baseload rose, shrugging off worries about the economy, traders said.

Story: Related news:

GAZPROM IN CZECH REP: Gazprom unit Vemex said on Thursday it had bought a controlling stake in Czech energy retailer RSP Energy, marking the first time one of the Russian company's foreign units will sell directly to retail customers. Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.31 24.298 -0.05 2.76 vs Dollar 17.46 17.346 -0.66 6.47 Czech Equities 1,007.3 1,007.3 1.27 -17.76 U.S. Equities 11,295.81 11,414.86 -1.04 -2.43 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

BUDGET HELP: The Czech government could raise the lower VAT rate to 19 percent, exempting medicines and books, in 2012 if the economy slows below a forecast 2.5 percent expansion set out in the 2012 budget, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.

He said the state could sell 25-35 percent of emission allowances, and the rest distributed for free, to help meet any budget shortfalls. He also said a debate on raising the lottery tax could happen, but taxation must not be overdone.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

BUDGET DEBATE: The cabinet delayed until next week debate on the 2012 budget. Ministers are requesting 16 billion crowns more than set out in the draft, with the Transport Ministry accounting for a little more than half that request.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

SAZKA TENDER: Investment groups Penta and E-Invest will submit bids for bankrupt lottery firm Sazka outside of an announced tender.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

SKODA SALES: Sales for Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , rose an annual 18 percent to 583,600 between January and August.

Pravo, page 19

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.433 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)