PRAGUE, Sept 12
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
August July current data at 0800 GMT.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
PENSIONS: The lower house approved laws reforming the
pension system. For a TAKE-A-LOOK at the policy changes, clock
on
PRICES BELOW FORECAST: Czech consumer prices dipped 0.3
percent in August versus a month earlier, undershooting the
expectations of both the market and the central bank and keeping
the inflation rate flat from July at 1.7 percent.
Story:
RATE RISE MORE DISTANT: Downside risks in the Czech economy
are getting more pronounced and increase the likelihood that
hikes in borrowing costs will be postponed, Czech central bank
Governor Miroslav Singer said on Friday.
Story:
CEE CURRENCIES DROP SHARPLY: Investors worried about
Europe's growth prospects ditched the Polish zloty on Friday,
prompting officials there to rescue the currency from a
26-month-low, while a plan to resolve Swiss franc loans in
Hungary hit the forint and hammered stocks.
Story:
REVENUE LOWER BUT BUDGET ON TARGET: The Czech government
should be able to meet its full-year fiscal target without
additional cuts, as lower debt costs should offset an expected
drop in budget revenue, its finance minister said.
Story:
SOLAR POWER RAISES PRICES: - Czechs face higher electricity
bills starting in 2013 due to a bigger-than-expected jump in
solar power production, according to the country's energy
regulator.
Story:
CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working
day fell on Friday as healthy wind generation and lower
consumption offset tight supply due to outages, including those
at 3 nuclear units, traders said.
Story:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.531 24.524 -0.03 1.88
vs Dollar 18.106 17.875 -1.29 3.01
Czech Equities 983.8 983.8 -2.33 -19.68
U.S. Equities 10,992.13 11,295.81 -2.69 -5.06
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
HEALTH REFORM DELAY: The parliament has approved health
reform, aimed at savings and more patient co-payments, but its
start will likely be delayed until 2013 because experts need
time to draft price lists for treatments under the new system.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
PROTESTS: Police used a water cannon to break up a
demonstration of several hundred locals and right-wing
extremists in the northern town of Varsndorf. Tension has risen,
in several town in the region, between local residents and
mostly newly arrived people on social benefits, often Roma, who
took up cheap housing in the area.
Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1
GAMBLING LOSSES: Hundreds of millions of crowns that
gambling companies are supposed to send to non-profit
organisations disappear every year in untransparent projects.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
PRICE FOR MIBRAG STAKE: According to sources, electricity
producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR is selling a 50 percent stake in German
coal mines MIbrag for 130 million euros. The company has not
revealed the price.
Tyden, page 56
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
===============================================================
