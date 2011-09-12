PRAGUE, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

August July current data at 0800 GMT.

PENSIONS: The lower house approved laws reforming the pension system. For a TAKE-A-LOOK at the policy changes, clock on

PRICES BELOW FORECAST: Czech consumer prices dipped 0.3 percent in August versus a month earlier, undershooting the expectations of both the market and the central bank and keeping the inflation rate flat from July at 1.7 percent.

RATE RISE MORE DISTANT: Downside risks in the Czech economy are getting more pronounced and increase the likelihood that hikes in borrowing costs will be postponed, Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Friday.

CEE CURRENCIES DROP SHARPLY: Investors worried about Europe's growth prospects ditched the Polish zloty on Friday, prompting officials there to rescue the currency from a 26-month-low, while a plan to resolve Swiss franc loans in Hungary hit the forint and hammered stocks.

REVENUE LOWER BUT BUDGET ON TARGET: The Czech government should be able to meet its full-year fiscal target without additional cuts, as lower debt costs should offset an expected drop in budget revenue, its finance minister said.

SOLAR POWER RAISES PRICES: - Czechs face higher electricity bills starting in 2013 due to a bigger-than-expected jump in solar power production, according to the country's energy regulator.

CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day fell on Friday as healthy wind generation and lower consumption offset tight supply due to outages, including those at 3 nuclear units, traders said.

Story: Story: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.531 24.524 -0.03 1.88 vs Dollar 18.106 17.875 -1.29 3.01 Czech Equities 983.8 983.8 -2.33 -19.68 U.S. Equities 10,992.13 11,295.81 -2.69 -5.06 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

HEALTH REFORM DELAY: The parliament has approved health reform, aimed at savings and more patient co-payments, but its start will likely be delayed until 2013 because experts need time to draft price lists for treatments under the new system.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

PROTESTS: Police used a water cannon to break up a demonstration of several hundred locals and right-wing extremists in the northern town of Varsndorf. Tension has risen, in several town in the region, between local residents and mostly newly arrived people on social benefits, often Roma, who took up cheap housing in the area.

Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1

GAMBLING LOSSES: Hundreds of millions of crowns that gambling companies are supposed to send to non-profit organisations disappear every year in untransparent projects.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

PRICE FOR MIBRAG STAKE: According to sources, electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR is selling a 50 percent stake in German coal mines MIbrag for 130 million euros. The company has not revealed the price.

Tyden, page 56

($1 = 17.433 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)