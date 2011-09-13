PRAGUE, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

SMALLER C/A GAP: The Czech current account showed a narrower-than-expected 12.8 billion crowns ($715.3 million) deficit for the month of July, following a revised 8.28 billion crown deficit in June, the central bank said on Monday.

POWER PLANT SCRAPPED: RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE , has halted plans to build a 1,000 megawatt gas-fuelled power plant in central Czech Republic near the capital Prague, a company spokesman said on Monday.

CEE MONEY: The Hungarian forint recouped some of its earlier losses on Monday after Prime Minister Viktor Orban took some bite out of plans to convert Swiss franc loans into forints at an overvalued exchange rate that would hurt banks.

CEE POWER: Czech spot prices tumbled more than 8 percent on Monday as wind generation shot up -- offsetting tighter supply due to nuclear unit outages -- while power futures fell with fuels.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.554 24.563 0.04 1.78 vs Dollar 17.936 18.014 0.43 3.92 Czech Equities 947.1 947.1 -3.73 -22.67 U.S. Equities 11,061.12 10,992.13 0.63 -4.46 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

($1 = 17.433 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)