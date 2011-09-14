PRAGUE, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

JANACEK: RATE OUTLOOK CLOUDED: The outlook for Czech interest rates is becoming clouded, Czech central banker Kamil Janacek was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

HAMPL: POLICY COULD SOFTEN: Anti-inflationary risks are accumulating in the Czech economy and if they increase the central bank could even move towards looser monetary conditions in the coming quarters, central bank Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said.

CEZ TO RECONNECT TEMELIN UNIT 1: Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR will reconnect unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant to the grid on Thursday and unit 1 at the start of next week, the utility said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies recouped some of their earlier losses on Tuesday, but the Hungarian forint was still underperforming the market on concerns over Budapest's foreign-currency loan repayment scheme.

CEE POWER: Rising commodity prices and tighter supply due to outages at three nuclear units lifted Czech spot prices on Tuesday, offsetting high wind capacity levels, traders said.

ECOLOGICAL CLEAN-UP TENDER IN SPOTLIGHT: Prime Minister Petr Necas said the three bids in an ecological clean-up tender have strengthened his doubts and objections against the project in which one company should win a huge contract.

