PRAGUE, Sept 15

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

August producer prices and July foreign trade prices data at 0700

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

Related news: =========================TOP NEWS==============================

CEO MARTIN ROMAN IS LEAVING CEZ: Martin Roman, chief executive of central Europe's largest listed company, CEZ CEZPsp.PR, is stepping down at his own request and will head up the power group's supervisory board.

FLOATING RATE BOND AUCTION: A Czech variable-rate bond drew investors back to an auction on Wednesday after disappointing sales over the past two months as investors sought alternatives to record low Czech yields.

POLL: CEE FX SEEN WEAKER: Economic slowdown in Europe has narrowed the room of Central Europe's main currencies for gains relative to end-2010 levels and makes their near-term outlook more uncertain, a Reuters poll of 41 analysts showed on Wednesday.

GAS LINK WITH POLAND: Poland opened a new gas link with the Czech Republic on Wednesday and plans to expand its capacities, head of gas pipelines operator Gaz System told Reuters.

CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a fresh one-year low versus the euro on Budapest's controversial FX loan plan, and the zloty fell for the fifth straight session while other emerging Europe currencies stabilised after euro area bonds talk lifted investor mood.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead soared on Wednesday on forecasts for a steep drop in wind production levels in the region, while power futures fell, traders said.

RATE OUTLOOK CLOUDED: The outlook for Czech interest rates is becoming clouded, Czech central banker Kamil Janacek, who had called for tighter policy in past months, was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.556 24.559 0.01 1.78 vs Dollar 17.887 17.951 0.36 4.18 Czech Equities 9,45.3 9,45.3 -0.14 -22.82 U.S. Equities 11,246.73 11,105.85 1.27 -2.86 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT -------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

CEZ CEO DEPARTURE: The leading government party Civic Democrat leaders told the daily Prime Minister Petr Necas had criticized the outgoing CEZ chief Martin Roman for errors in perpetration of nuclear power plant Temelin expansion.

Other sources told the daily Roman was brought down by investigations held by Swiss prosecutors which unveiled some details of coal mine Mostecka Uhelna privatization as well as the sale of engineering group Skoda Plzen.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

BUDGET: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he expected to send the 2012 budget to parliament by the end of September even if all minister do not vote for it. The cabinet parties continue to clash over details of the budget and junior coalition partner Public Affairs wants an extra 8.8 billion crown for road building.

Pravo, page 2

SAZKA SALE: Three companies filed bids for insolvent betting company Sazka including a joint venture of financial groups PPF and KKCG, lottery holding Synot, and Cyprus-based Charlcoal, probably owned by Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

