PRAGUE, Sept 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
August producer prices and July foreign trade prices data at
0700
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
=========================TOP NEWS==============================
CEO MARTIN ROMAN IS LEAVING CEZ: Martin Roman, chief
executive of central Europe's largest listed company, CEZ
CEZPsp.PR, is stepping down at his own request and will head
up the power group's supervisory board.
FLOATING RATE BOND AUCTION: A Czech variable-rate bond drew
investors back to an auction on Wednesday after disappointing
sales over the past two months as investors sought alternatives
to record low Czech yields.
POLL: CEE FX SEEN WEAKER: Economic slowdown in Europe has
narrowed the room of Central Europe's main currencies for gains
relative to end-2010 levels and makes their near-term outlook
more uncertain, a Reuters poll of 41 analysts showed on
Wednesday.
GAS LINK WITH POLAND: Poland opened a new gas link with the
Czech Republic on Wednesday and plans to expand its capacities,
head of gas pipelines operator Gaz System told Reuters.
CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a fresh one-year low versus the
euro on Budapest's controversial FX loan plan, and the zloty
fell for the fifth straight session while other emerging Europe
currencies stabilised after euro area bonds talk lifted investor
mood.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead soared on Wednesday on forecasts
for a steep drop in wind production levels in the region, while
power futures fell, traders said.
RATE OUTLOOK CLOUDED: The outlook for Czech interest rates
is becoming clouded, Czech central banker Kamil Janacek, who had
called for tighter policy in past months, was quoted as saying
on Wednesday.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.556 24.559 0.01 1.78
vs Dollar 17.887 17.951 0.36 4.18
Czech Equities 9,45.3 9,45.3 -0.14 -22.82
U.S. Equities 11,246.73 11,105.85 1.27 -2.86
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
-------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------
CEZ CEO DEPARTURE: The leading government party Civic
Democrat leaders told the daily Prime Minister Petr Necas had
criticized the outgoing CEZ chief Martin Roman for errors in
perpetration of nuclear power plant Temelin expansion.
Other sources told the daily Roman was brought down by
investigations held by Swiss prosecutors which unveiled some
details of coal mine Mostecka Uhelna privatization as well as
the sale of engineering group Skoda Plzen.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
BUDGET: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he expected
to send the 2012 budget to parliament by the end of September
even if all minister do not vote for it. The cabinet parties
continue to clash over details of the budget and junior
coalition partner Public Affairs wants an extra 8.8 billion
crown for road building.
Pravo, page 2
SAZKA SALE: Three companies filed bids for insolvent betting
company Sazka including a joint venture of financial groups PPF
and KKCG, lottery holding Synot, and Cyprus-based Charlcoal,
probably owned by Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
($1 = 17.433 Czech Crowns)
