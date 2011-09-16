PRAGUE, Sept 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
=========================TOP NEWS==============================
CEZ CEO SHUFFLE: Czech electricity generator CEZ CEZPsp.PR
tapped its No. 2 Daniel Benes on Thursday to lead the company
out of a profit decline and start a multi-billion dollar
expansion of its flagship nuclear plant.
BORROWING OPTIONS: The Czech government is taking two
measures to ease its already solid financing position by
widening the pool of investors into bonds and improving
liquidity management by pooling public sector money.
FINMIN TREATED AT HOSPITAL: Czech Finance Minister Miroslav
Kalousek was treated at a Prague hospital after being taken ill
during a meeting on the 2012 budget, his spokesman said on
Thursday.
C.BANK MEETING: All seven members of the Czech central bank
governing board will attend the Sept 22 rate-setting meeting,
the bank said on Thursday.
Analysts expect the bank to leave the key two-week repo rate
at record low 0.75 percent.
CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies reversed
early losses and tracked euro gains after the European Central
Bank (ECB) said it would add extra dollar liquidity to markets
-- a move to ease pressure on Europe's banking systems.
CEE POWER: A steep drop in wind generation offset the return
of a CEZ nuclear unit on Thursday to send Czech day ahead prices
higher while Cal '12 rose as well, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.485 24.545 0.24 2.06
vs Dollar 17.686 17.718 0.18 5.26
Czech Equities 967.5 967.5 2.35 -21.01
U.S. Equities 11,433.18 11,246.73 1.66 -1.25
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
-------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------
CEZ'S CEO CHANGE: Only a few people knew of the removal of
CEZ CEZPsp.PR Chief Executive Martin Roman, and news of his
departure surprised even some ministers and close associates of
Roman.
Prime Minister Petr Necas, who along with Roman has said his
exit was on Roman's request, said the next stage in CEZ's
development is to concentrate on the domestic market, namely
expansion of Temelin nuclear power plant.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
TEMELIN TENDER: Necas said that there should be no personnel
changes at the CEO level in CEZ during the tender for Temelin's
expansion, which should be decided in 2013.
Pravo, page 2
LINET HOLDING COMPANY: Linet, a maker of hospital beds and
other health equipment, set up a Dutch holding company for the
possibility of an initial public offering.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 26
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)