CEZ CEO SHUFFLE: Czech electricity generator CEZ CEZPsp.PR tapped its No. 2 Daniel Benes on Thursday to lead the company out of a profit decline and start a multi-billion dollar expansion of its flagship nuclear plant.

BORROWING OPTIONS: The Czech government is taking two measures to ease its already solid financing position by widening the pool of investors into bonds and improving liquidity management by pooling public sector money.

FINMIN TREATED AT HOSPITAL: Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek was treated at a Prague hospital after being taken ill during a meeting on the 2012 budget, his spokesman said on Thursday.

C.BANK MEETING: All seven members of the Czech central bank governing board will attend the Sept 22 rate-setting meeting, the bank said on Thursday.

Analysts expect the bank to leave the key two-week repo rate at record low 0.75 percent.

CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies reversed early losses and tracked euro gains after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it would add extra dollar liquidity to markets -- a move to ease pressure on Europe's banking systems.

CEE POWER: A steep drop in wind generation offset the return of a CEZ nuclear unit on Thursday to send Czech day ahead prices higher while Cal '12 rose as well, traders said.

CEZ'S CEO CHANGE: Only a few people knew of the removal of CEZ CEZPsp.PR Chief Executive Martin Roman, and news of his departure surprised even some ministers and close associates of Roman.

Prime Minister Petr Necas, who along with Roman has said his exit was on Roman's request, said the next stage in CEZ's development is to concentrate on the domestic market, namely expansion of Temelin nuclear power plant.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1

TEMELIN TENDER: Necas said that there should be no personnel changes at the CEO level in CEZ during the tender for Temelin's expansion, which should be decided in 2013.

Pravo, page 2

LINET HOLDING COMPANY: Linet, a maker of hospital beds and other health equipment, set up a Dutch holding company for the possibility of an initial public offering.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 26

