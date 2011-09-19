PRAGUE, Sept 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================EVENTS================================

PRAGUE - Conference "Energy Concept in the Czech Republic and Natural Gas in the Future" (1100 GMT).

Related news:

=========================TOP NEWS==============================

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint missed out as emerging European assets gained on Friday, falling back to a one-year low as a government plan to relieve FX borrowers unnerved investors and an austere 2012 budget draft failed to give the market traction.

Story: Related news:

CEZ SHARES FALL: CEZ CEZPsp.PR fell, dragging Prague's PX lower, as some investors reduce their holdings ahead of the stock's removal from Warsaw's blue-chip index and lower weighting in the Vienna bourse's regional index.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecast of low wind power levels while contracts further along the curve fell, traders said on Friday.

Story: Related news:

-------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

PM NECAS ON CEZ: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he saw a couple different groups of managers in majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR -- proven energy experts and also what he called "soliders for hire" that will manage any type of firm and worry only about electricity and share prices. He said he was not certain this latter group was willing to go into a long-term project like the Temelin nuclear power plant expansion.

But he said Martin Roman, the chief executuve who resigned last week after more than seven years in the job, did not belong to this latter group.

Later in the interview, when asked if more managers may be changed, he said personnel changes should continue, but did not elaborate.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.433 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)