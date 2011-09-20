PRAGUE, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until September 23).

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks weakened on Monday as a lack of progress in solving problems in the heavily indebted euro zone unsettled investors, with the Polish zloty falling sharply despite better than expected economic data.

CEE POWER: Czech spot power fell slightly on Monday as wind capacity in the region was forecast to rise while contracts fell along the curve, traders said.

CEZ SHARES AT 2-1/2 YEAR LOW: Shares in Czech majority state-owned CEZ CEZPsp.PR fell to their lowest since March 2009 on Monday after the prime minister said more management changes could happen after the exit of a long-time chief executive last week.

TEMELIN BACK UP: CEZ CEZPsp.PR restarted unit 1 at its Temelin nuclear plant on Sunday night and the reactor should hit full capacity by midweek, the Czech utility said on Monday.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.621 24.605 -0.07 1.52 vs Dollar 18.097 18.085 -0.07 3.06 Czech Equities 907.4 907.4 -4.53 -25.91 U.S. Equities 11,401.01 11,509.09 -0.94 -1.52 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

NEW CEZ BOSS: New CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes said developing the company's nuclear power plants will be his first priority, along with optimising its coal-fired plants and securing heating plants's future supplies.

He said this all part of a new push to integrate Czech energy security as part of the state majority-owned utility's work.

He said the company will likely renew its focus on the domestic market, and that the time of foreign expansion has finished.

The company does not have plans to develop more renewable sources domestically, but will look abroad for this, Benes said.

On the tender to expand Temelin nuclear power plant, he said the timetable set out will be kept.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1

CEZ MANAGEMENT CHANGES: The first management change since Benes' appointment will be strategy director Jiri Feist, who will be replaced by Pavel Cyrani.

Lidove Noviny, page 1

CO2 ALLOCATION: The finance, industry, enviroment ministers have yet to reach a compromise on the allocation of emission credits for the 2013-2020 period. An earlier agreement had looked at issuing the permits for free to electricity and heat producers, but met resistance from Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

