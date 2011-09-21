PRAGUE, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). The 2012 budget and allocation of emission credits in 2013-2020 on agenda. News conference to follow.

PRAGUE - 3-year government bond auction .

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until September 23).

=========================TOP NEWS==============================

CO2 ALLOWANCE: The Czech government will allocate a part of emission allowances for free to electricity producers in 2013-2020 and will raise the carbon tax, newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Wednesday citing sources.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint extended gains versus the euro on Tuesday after the central bank left interest rates unchanged and said the government's FX loan repayment scheme threatened financial stability.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Tuesday as wind generation and solar production were forecast to rise while the front month fell sharply.

CZECH HYDRO ABROAD: Poland picked Czech Republic's Energo-Pro for exclusive four-week talks on sale of a hydro power plant in Niedzica, Poland's deputy treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.813 24.736 -0.31 0.75 vs Dollar 18.089 18.033 -0.31 3.1 Czech Equities 907.2 907.2 -0.02 -25.93 U.S. Equities 11,408.66 11,401.01 0.07 -1.46 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

-------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

CEZ PLAN: CEZ's CEZPsp.PR new boss Daniel Benes will lay out his new strategy for the firm to managers on Wednesday. The plan should differ little from his predecessor, and will concentrate on developing the nuclear power fleet.

Benes only told the paper that he was not looking at any revolution and a top priority was Czech energy security.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

TELEFONICA BUYS: Telefonica Czech Republic SPTTsp.PR has bought about 10 local and regional players this year in areas where it is not competitive and has weak coverage.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

IMF OUTLOOK: The International Monetary Fund cut its growth outlook for the Czech Republic to 1.8 percent from 2.9 percent in 2012.

