PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1230 GMT.

All 22 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to keep the key two-week repo rate flat at a record low of 0.75 percent.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until September 23).

KOMERCNI'S GREEK BONDS: Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR will see further impairment on its Greek bond holdings, its chief financial officer was quoted on Thursday as saying.

CO2 CREDITS ALLOCATION: The Czech government approved a plan on Wednesday to allocate a part of carbon dioxide emission allowances for free to electricity producers in 2013-2020 and will raise energy taxes to make up for the lost revenue.

CABINET APPROVES BUDGET DRAFT: The Czech government approved the 2012 budget draft on Wednesday, projecting a drop in the overall public sector deficit, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.

NEW CEZ CEO'S TERM: Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR supervisory board has extended new Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Benes' term on the board of directors to 2017, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

CEZ MANAGEMENT: Czech power group CEZ's CEZPsp.PR new chief executive, Daniel Benes, will not make any proposals on management changes before an October meeting of the supervisory board, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty hit their weakest levels against the eurosince mid-2009 on Wednesday and risk aversion stoked by the euro zone debt crisis could push Central European currencies through further key levels.

BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 8.2 billion czech crowns ($451.4 million) worth of 2.75/14 government bonds at an average yield of 1.633 percent on Wednesday.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell further on Wednesday on prospects of higher wind power generation in the region while future contracts rose slightly, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.942 24.875 -0.27 0.23 vs Dollar 18.421 18.164 -1.41 1.32 Czech Equities 929.0 929.0 2.4 -24.15 U.S. Equities 11,124.84 11,408.66 -2.49 -3.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT -------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

TELEFONICA OUTLOOK: Telefonica Czech Republic SPTTsp.PR Chief Executive Luis Antonio Malvido said revenue in the corporate segment was seen dropping due to tough competition in the market, while the household segment has stabilised from a big drop in 2009. He said the telecom sees both segments stabilising in the future.

He also said the price of 4G frequencies will not run into the billions, like in other countries, as the Czech market does not have the potential like in Germany.

NEW CZECH TV BOSS: The Czech Television board elected Petr Dvorak, former boss of Central European Media Enterprises' CETVsp.PR TV Nova, as the new chief of the state broadcaster.

