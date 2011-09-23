PRAGUE, Sept 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================EVENTS================================

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until September 27)

Related news: =========================TOP NEWS==============================

CBANK OPENS OPTION OF CUT: The Czech central bank held interest rates at record lows on Thursday and said a worsening global economic backdrop meant there was now an even chance its next policy move could be a cut rather than the hike it had previously signalled.

Story: Related news:

*For HIGHLIGHTS

AB INBEV, BUDVAR CAN BOTH USE BUDWEISER IN UK: Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest brewer, should not be given sole use of the trademark "Budweiser" in Britain and must share it with a smaller Czech rival, Europe's highest court ruled.

Story: Related news:

ORCO COMPLETES SHARE ISSUE FOR MORGAN STANLEY: Orco Property Group SA completed a private placement under which funds advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing become the central European developer's largest shareholders, Orco said.

Story: Related news:

S&P EQUITIES CUTS CEZ TARGET PRICE: S&P equity cuts Cez as CEZPsp.PR price target to CZK742 from CZK916;rating hold.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies fell broadly against the euro on Thursday, worrying regional central bankers who are struggling to manage the fallout in their financial markets from a slowdown in the world economy.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power fell on Thursday as big utilities looking to sell boosted supply in the over-the-counter market and dragged down prices heading into the weekend, trades said.

Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.835 24.836 0 0.66 vs Dollar 18.399 18.446 0.25 1.44 Czech Equities 8,95.9 8,95.9 -3.56 -26.85 U.S. Equities 10,733.83 11,124.84 -3.51 -7.29 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT -------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

FINMIN ON GDP: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said the GDP outlook which is part of the 2012 budget projections is too optimistic. He said he knew that growth will be worse but he couldn't say by how much. The budget assumes 2012 growth of 2.5 percent. Kalousek said if growth was 1.5 percent the governemnt would have to find savings of 7 billion Czech crowns to 12 billion crowns.

In this situation, he said he wished that the government returned to his proposal to unify the lower and the upper value added tax (VAT) rates at 19 percent as of the next year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 26

CEZ STRATEGIES: Newly elected CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes said he planned to raise some 200 billion crowns ($10,8 billion)to invest in building new units at the Temelin nuclear power plant via building wind and hydro power stations abroad.

The paper listed six priorities of Benes in the helm of CEZ: Completion of the third and fourth blocks in Temelin, prolonging the life span of the Dukovany nuclear station until 2025, further cost cuts and boosting operating profitability, securing fuel for coal-fired plants, investing in wind and hydrop paltns abroad, and no furhter reneable resources in the Czech Republic.

Lidove Noviny, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.165 Czech Crowns) ($1 = 18.455 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)