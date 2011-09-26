PRAGUE, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
KLAUS ON NUCLEAR POWER: The catastrophe at Japan's Fukushima
nuclear power complex should not be allowed to call into
question of the wisdom of atomic energy, Czech President Vaclav
Klaus said.
UBS CUTS CZECH TELEFONICA: UBS cuts Telefonica Czech Rep
SPTTsp.PR price target to czk 380 from czk 445 For a summary
of rating actions and price target changes on European
companies.
MOODY'S CUTS CSOB: Moody's ratings agency lowered its
outlook for KBC's Czech lender CSOB to negative from
stable on Friday following a downgrade of the parent group
earlier this week.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish central bank moved to strengthen the
zloty from a 27-month low on Friday, intervening on the market
for the first time since April 2010 and helping the currency to
rally about 3 percent.
CEE POWER:Czech power for the next working day fell on
Friday due to forecasts for a healthy supply of renewables,
which will offset increased demand, while the front-year
contract hit its lowest since Aug. 19 following equities and
fuels, traders said.
ndex/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.764 24.72 -0.18 0.94
vs Dollar 18.507 18.283 -1.23 0.86
U.S. Equities 10,771.48 10,733.83 0.35 -6.96
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
CZECH FINMIN WINS AWARD: Czech Finance Minister Miroslav
Kalousek won the best European Emerging Markets Finance Minister
award granted by magazine Emerging Markets.
Kalousek said that sharp budget cuts will be made if the
Czech economy significantly deteriorates next year due to the
potential global economic crisis.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
NUCLEAR POLICIES: The Czech nuclear safety office chief Dana
Drabova told the daily that a pressures can be expected for the
pan European nuclear stress tests to be set in such a manner
that at least the old reactors, such as the Czech Dukovany nuke
plant, fail them.
Drabova also said there was pressure from the EU on Czech
authorities to shut the Dukovany plant half a year ago, just
after the Fukushima disaster.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
