PRAGUE, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================TOP NEWS==============================

KLAUS ON NUCLEAR POWER: The catastrophe at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power complex should not be allowed to call into question of the wisdom of atomic energy, Czech President Vaclav Klaus said.

Story: Related news:

UBS CUTS CZECH TELEFONICA: UBS cuts Telefonica Czech Rep SPTTsp.PR price target to czk 380 from czk 445 For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies.

Story: Related news:

MOODY'S CUTS CSOB: Moody's ratings agency lowered its outlook for KBC's Czech lender CSOB to negative from stable on Friday following a downgrade of the parent group earlier this week.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The Polish central bank moved to strengthen the zloty from a 27-month low on Friday, intervening on the market for the first time since April 2010 and helping the currency to rally about 3 percent.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER:Czech power for the next working day fell on Friday due to forecasts for a healthy supply of renewables, which will offset increased demand, while the front-year contract hit its lowest since Aug. 19 following equities and fuels, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ ndex/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.764 24.72 -0.18 0.94 vs Dollar 18.507 18.283 -1.23 0.86 U.S. Equities 10,771.48 10,733.83 0.35 -6.96 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

CZECH FINMIN WINS AWARD: Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek won the best European Emerging Markets Finance Minister award granted by magazine Emerging Markets.

Kalousek said that sharp budget cuts will be made if the Czech economy significantly deteriorates next year due to the potential global economic crisis.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 11

NUCLEAR POLICIES: The Czech nuclear safety office chief Dana Drabova told the daily that a pressures can be expected for the pan European nuclear stress tests to be set in such a manner that at least the old reactors, such as the Czech Dukovany nuke plant, fail them.

Drabova also said there was pressure from the EU on Czech authorities to shut the Dukovany plant half a year ago, just after the Fukushima disaster.

Lidove Noviny, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)