PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (1200GMT).

NWR EXPLORATION: New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR will explore the hard coal deposit at Frenstat mine in the Czech Republic's northeast, which has an estimated 1.5 billion tonnes of hard coal resources, the mining group said on Monday.

PENTA IN POLAND: The world's No.3 retailer Tesco and its biggest European rival Carrefour are in the running for Polish Emperia's $276 million retail arm, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The same sources said private equity companies Advent International, Penta Investments and Mid Europa Partners (MEP) were also among more than a dozen potential buyers.

SAZKA OWNERS: Czech investment groups KKCG and PPF have won a tender to buy bankrupt lottery company Sazka with the highest bid of 3.81 billion crowns ($208 million), bankruptcy administrator Josef Cupka said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty lost steam on Monday as worries over the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed market intervention by the Polish central bank and government on Friday.

CEE POWER: Czech spot power rose on Monday due to low wind production in the region and higher demand while the front month contract eased on warm weather and Cal '12 hit a three-month low, traders said.

TELECOM REVENUE: Revenue for domestic telecoms dropped 5 percent last year to 126.5 billion crowns, the Czech Telecommunication Office said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

