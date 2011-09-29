PRAGUE, Sept 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Q2 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT.

PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

CEZ MANAGEMENT: CEZ's CEZPsp.PR director for mergers and acquisitions, Vladimir Schmalz, will leave the Czech power utility at the end of September, part of a shift in strategy to focus on the domestic market, the company said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Wednesday in a volatile market, taking their cue from rapidly shifting perceptions about whether euro zone policymakers can get to grips with their debt crisis and stave off a Greek bankruptcy.

GAS RAIDS: Russian gas exporter Gazprom said it would cooperate with an EU competition probe of its units, while sources on both sides said on Wednesday the real source of tension was Europe's fear of its growing reliance on Russian gas.

CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power rose on Wednesday due to rebounding demand after a holiday despite a small day-on-day change in the fundamentals while the front-year contract fell following the equity markets and crude, traders said.

BILL SNUBBED: Czech lawmakers threw out on Tuesday an amendment that would have forced various state funds and municipalities to hold their cash in state accounts at the central bank.

-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.534 24.457 -0.31 1.86 vs Dollar 18.023 17.932 -0.51 3.46 Czech Equities 934.4 934.4 3.63 -23.71 U.S. Equities 11,010.9 11,190.69 -1.61 -4.89 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

EU FINANCIAL TAX: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas is agaisnt a proposed EU financial tax, which he said would put a drag on the economy and would cut the European financial sector's competitiveness.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

PPF INSURANCE EXIT: PPF is looking at selling early its 49 percent stake in Generali PPF Holding, a joint venture with Italian insurer Generali . PPF has the option of selling to Generali in 2013, but is looking to unload its stake possibly in smaller steps starting next year.

E15, page 1

