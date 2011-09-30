PRAGUE, Sept 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

August money supply data at 0800 GMT.

PRAGUE - Minutes from the September 22 governing board meeting at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech statistics office (CSU) to hold a news conference on national accounts revision (0800 GMT).

=========================TOP NEWS==============================

CEE MARKETS: A Polish state bank lifted the zloty on Thursday by selling dollars into the market, while Hungary's forint came under pressure after the European Commission ruled a special telecoms tax illegal, giving a small hit to the budget outlook.

SKODA MOTORS: Czech carmkaker Skoda Auto plans to cut engine production for the rest of the year for parent company Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) due to slower demand in South America, Skoda's union chief was quoted as saying on Thursday.

CBANK OPERATIONS: The Czech central bank (CNB) will keep two-week liquidity-providing repo operations in place with no time restrictions despite the measure seeing little use, it said on Thursday.

CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday as higher solar capacity offset a drop in wind generation levels in the region, while the front-year contract rose, tracking other fuels, traders said.

PPF-GENERALI: Czech financial group PPF said an early sale of its 49 percent stake in a joint venture with Italy's Assicurazioni Generali was not on the agenda after a report that it was looking at selling the stake earlier than planned.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.555 24.552 -0.01 1.78 vs Dollar 18.113 17.984 -0.72 2.97 Czech Equities 941.3 941.3 0.74 -23.15 U.S. Equities 11,153.98 11,010.9 1.3 -3.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

BAKERIES: Czech agricultural and food conglomerate Agrofert will buy baked goods company United Bakeries, giving it control of the No 1 and 2 bakeries in the country.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9

FUEL TENDERS: State fuel company Cepro plans tenders worth 40 billion czech crowns for 3.3 billion litres of fuel next year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 19

