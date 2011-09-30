PRAGUE, Sept 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
August money supply data at 0800 GMT.
PRAGUE - Minutes from the September 22 governing board
meeting at 0700 GMT.
PRAGUE - Czech statistics office (CSU) to hold a news
conference on national accounts revision (0800 GMT).
CEE MARKETS: A Polish state bank lifted the zloty on
Thursday by selling dollars into the market, while Hungary's
forint came under pressure after the European Commission ruled a
special telecoms tax illegal, giving a small hit to the budget
outlook.
SKODA MOTORS: Czech carmkaker Skoda Auto plans to cut engine
production for the rest of the year for parent company
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) due to slower demand in South America,
Skoda's union chief was quoted as saying on Thursday.
CBANK OPERATIONS: The Czech central bank (CNB) will keep
two-week liquidity-providing repo operations in place with no
time restrictions despite the measure seeing little use, it said
on Thursday.
CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday as higher
solar capacity offset a drop in wind generation levels in the
region, while the front-year contract rose, tracking other
fuels, traders said.
PPF-GENERALI: Czech financial group PPF said an early sale
of its 49 percent stake in a joint venture with Italy's
Assicurazioni Generali was not on the agenda after a
report that it was looking at selling the stake earlier than
planned.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.555 24.552 -0.01 1.78
vs Dollar 18.113 17.984 -0.72 2.97
Czech Equities 941.3 941.3 0.74 -23.15
U.S. Equities 11,153.98 11,010.9 1.3 -3.66
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
BAKERIES: Czech agricultural and food conglomerate Agrofert
will buy baked goods company United Bakeries, giving it control
of the No 1 and 2 bakeries in the country.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
FUEL TENDERS: State fuel company Cepro plans tenders worth
40 billion czech crowns for 3.3 billion litres of fuel next
year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)