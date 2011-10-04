PRAGUE, Oct 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

PRAGUE - 11-year government bond auction .

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

BUDGET GAP DEEPENS: The Czech central state budget showed a 105.14 billion crown ($5.69 bln) deficit at the end of September, rising from the previous month as well as year-on-year as revenues lag plan, the Finance Ministry said.

CZ, PL INDUSTRY OUTLOOK BLEAK: Manufacturing in Poland and the Czech Republic grew at its slowest pace since 2009 last month, adding to mounting evidence two of Europe's economic brightspots since 2008 are succumbing to a global economic slowdown.

PMI INSTANT VIEW: The Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September fell to 52.3, the lowest figure since December 2009, due to slower growth in production and a smaller rise in new orders, a survey by Markit Economics showed on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty gained sharply on Monday after the central bank again stepped into the market but later lost some ground as concerns about Greece's debt problems stoked risk aversion and weaker PMI data hit regional stock markets and currencies.

CARBON REGISTRY SHUT: The Czech carbon registry is closed on Monday and Thursday this week for regularly-scheduled checks of the system, the registry's website showed on Monday.

PRAGUE POWER BOURSE LAUNCHES NEW TRADING SYSTEM: The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe began using its new trading system on Monday as it seeks to draw more participants to the bourse.

CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power rose on Monday with demand forecast to rise following a one-day holiday in Germany while Cal '12 hit a seven-month low, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.865 24.859 -0.02 0.54 vs Dollar 18.813 18.724 -0.48 -0.78 Czech Equities 917.6 917.6 -1.75 -25.08 U.S. Equities 10,655.3 10,913.38 -2.36 -7.97 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

RETAIL GOVT BONDS ARE POPULAR: More than a half of the planned 10 billion crown ($533,8 million) tranche of Czech government bonds was sold yesterday, the first day that they were offered.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1

GOVERNMENT TO CUT JOBS: The government will fire some 8,000 civil servants next year. However, an average wage of civil servants will rise by 602 crowns to 23,833 crowns a months bringing the total costs to 128.5 billion Czech crowns, up by 845 million from this year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.733 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)