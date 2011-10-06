PRAGUE, Oct 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

August retail sales data at 0700 GMT

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek to hold a news conference on retail bonds at 0930 GMT.

PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news conference on third quarter passenger car registrations (0800 GMT).

FOREIGN DEMAND LACKING IN CZECH 10-YR BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold a touch more than planned at a 10-year bond auction on Wednesday, but demand fell on the low side of expectations as foreign interest waned.

RETAIL BONDS IN HIGH DEMAND: Orders for the Czech government's inaugural sale of retail bonds reached 12.4 billion crowns ($667.4 million) in the first three days of the offering, exceeding the amount earmarked for the entire pilot issue, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

CZECHS AGAINST TRANSACTION TAX: The Czech government opposes plans to implement a European Union-wide tax on financial transactions, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead tumbled on Wednesday due to a sharp increase in wind generation in the region while Cal '12 baseload rose but remained near a 7-month low, traders said.

CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday and gave a lift to currencies that have fallen to multi-month lows, while investors awaited comments from Poland's central bank after it left rates unchanged.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.697 24.722 0.1 1.21 vs Dollar 18.506 18.567 0.33 0.87 Czech Equities 899.4 899.4 0.92 -26.57 U.S. Equities 10,939.95 10,808.71 1.21 -5.51 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

RETAIL BONDS: The government retail bonds will be offered until the end of the week, Finance Minister Miroslva Kalousek said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

CBANKER: FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX BADLY TIMED: Czech central banker Lubomir Lizal said the timing of implementing the EU-wide transaction tax comes at a time when the European banking sector needs new capital. The tax is likely to lead to an outflow of capital from Europe and there will be fewer transactions doe to the tax.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

PERSONAL BANKRUPTCIES: The number of personal bankruptcies rose by 93 percent in the fist nine months to 8,000, according to Czech Credit Bureau.

Pravo, page 1

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.733 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)