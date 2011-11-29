PRAGUE, Nov 29 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
PRAGUE - Forum Zlata koruna on "From a debt trap to abyss"
with Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek at 0830 GMT.
PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release update to
the banking sector stress tests.
FINMIN: ECONOMY MAY CONTRACT IN 2012: The Czech Republic's gross
domestic product may expand in the order of tenths of a percent
next year if an optimistic scenario materialises, but the
economy may also contract, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek
was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
OECD CUTS EAST EU GROWTH FCASTS: The OECD slashed its
growth forecasts for emerging central Europe on Monday and said
Hungary, whose sovereign debt rating was downgraded to "junk"
status by Moody's credit agency last week, would slide into
recession next year.
CROWN REBOUNDS SHARPLY: The Czech crown firmed 1.5
percent on Monday, rebounding sharply after a drop to an
18-month low last week along with other currencies in central
Europe.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown netted its biggest one-day rise
in 18 months on Monday and Hungary's forint and bonds led a
rebound in emerging European assets as Budapest offered more
signs of its intent to seal a new deal with the IMF following a
debt downgrade.
CEE POWER:Czech day-ahead power came under pressure on
Monday from healthy wind power supply in the region while the
front-year contract recovered slightly after it hit a fresh
eight-month low last Friday, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.697 25.658 -0.15 -2.79
vs Dollar 19.238 19.19 -0.25 -3.05
Czech Equities 859.3 859.3 1.93 -29.84
U.S. Equities 11,523.01 11,231.78 2.59 -0.47
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
SKODA TO TARGET LOWER MARKETS: Volkswagen's
strategy calls for its Czech unit Skoda Auto to target lower and
lower-middle markets in order not to compete with Volkswagen's
vehicles in the upper categories.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
