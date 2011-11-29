PRAGUE, Nov 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies...........................

===========================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - Forum Zlata koruna on "From a debt trap to abyss" with Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek at 0830 GMT.

Related news:

PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release update to the banking sector stress tests.

Related news: =======================MORNING NEWS===========================

FINMIN: ECONOMY MAY CONTRACT IN 2012: The Czech Republic's gross domestic product may expand in the order of tenths of a percent next year if an optimistic scenario materialises, but the economy may also contract, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Story: Related news: =========================TOP NEWS==============================

OECD CUTS EAST EU GROWTH FCASTS: The OECD slashed its growth forecasts for emerging central Europe on Monday and said Hungary, whose sovereign debt rating was downgraded to "junk" status by Moody's credit agency last week, would slide into recession next year.

Story: Related news:

CROWN REBOUNDS SHARPLY: The Czech crown firmed 1.5 percent on Monday, rebounding sharply after a drop to an 18-month low last week along with other currencies in central Europe.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown netted its biggest one-day rise in 18 months on Monday and Hungary's forint and bonds led a rebound in emerging European assets as Budapest offered more signs of its intent to seal a new deal with the IMF following a debt downgrade.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER:Czech day-ahead power came under pressure on Monday from healthy wind power supply in the region while the front-year contract recovered slightly after it hit a fresh eight-month low last Friday, traders said.

Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.697 25.658 -0.15 -2.79 vs Dollar 19.238 19.19 -0.25 -3.05 Czech Equities 859.3 859.3 1.93 -29.84 U.S. Equities 11,523.01 11,231.78 2.59 -0.47 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ---------------------------PRESS DIGEST------------------------

SKODA TO TARGET LOWER MARKETS: Volkswagen's strategy calls for its Czech unit Skoda Auto to target lower and lower-middle markets in order not to compete with Volkswagen's vehicles in the upper categories.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.344 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)