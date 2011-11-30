PRAGUE, Nov 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

October money supply data at 0900 GMT

PRAGUE - 10-year government bond auction

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

BANKS READY FOR POTENTIAL CRISIS SHOCKS: Czech banks have a more comfortable capital position than many of their EU peers, central bank financial health checks showed, projecting that lenders in the central European state can withstand a major slump relatively unscathed.

KALOUSEK SCEPTICAL ABOUT FINMIN MEETING: Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he was not optimistic that a meeting of European finance ministers later on Tuesday would produce a clear solution to the euro zone debt problems.

CROWN GAINS: The Czech crown firmed 1 percent against the euro on Tuesday, retracing a loss seen at the end of last week.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell on Tuesday despite a central bank decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in an attempt to shore up markets hammered by doubts over public finances.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Tuesday on an expected drop in wind and solar power generation in the region while the front-year contract hit a fresh multi-month low on economic worries, traders said.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.573 25.523 -0.2 -2.29 vs Dollar 19.221 19.136 -0.44 -2.96 Czech Equities 843.4 843.4 -1.85 -31.14 U.S. Equities 11,555.63 11,523.01 0.28 -0.19 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ---------------------------PRESS DIGEST------------------------

ECONOMIC SCENARIOS: The Finance Ministry is working on three scenarios of economic development, the worst of which assumes a break-up of the euro zone, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said, without specifying how much that would make gross domestic product (GDP) shrink.

NEW ISSUES IN PRAGUE STOCK MARKET: Wiener Boerse chief Michael Buhl said two to three companies should list their shares next year on the Prague Stock Exchange, which is the Vienna bourse's unit. He did not give their names.

