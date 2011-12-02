PRAGUE, Dec 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg to meet
Turkish EU Minister Egemen Bagis. News conference at 1245 GMT.
=========================TOP NEWS==============================
MOODY'S CUTS CZECH BANKS OUTLOOK: Moody's rating agency
lowered its outlook on the Czech banking system to negative from
stable on Thursday due to an expected economic slowdown in
Europe that will raise pressure on asset quality and
profitability.
BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS: The Czech central state budget
deficit widened to 125.93 billion crown deficit ($6.73
billion) for January-November, nearing its full-year target, the
Finance Ministry said.
PILOTS GROUND FLIGHTS: A protest by Czech Airlines (CSA)
pilots on Thursday grounded nineteen flights by midday and more
were expected to be cancelled later.
NOV PMI BELOW NEUTRAL MARK: The Czech Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) fell to 48.6 in November, slipping below the
neutrality level of 50 which separates growth from contraction
for the first time since October 2009, a survey by Markit
Economics showed.
CEE MARKETS:Strong demand at Hungary's auctions lifted
government bonds on Thursday while Central European currencies
were off the previous day's highs and weak manufacturing surveys
in the region also weighed on equities.
CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power rose on Thursday as wind
power generation is forecast to decline in the region while the
front year contract fell, tracking oil and coal lower, traders
said.
TEMELIN EXPANSION: Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse
has signed a memorandum of understanding with Czech engineering
group Vitkovice on supplies for the potential multi-billion
dollar expansion at CEZ power group's Temelin
nuclear power plant.
CZECH FORMIN ON NUCLEAR PLANS: The Czech Foreign Ministry
fears the European Commission could press Czechs to shut nuclear
power plant Dukovany in five years as it may toughen rules for
expanding the reactors' lifespan following the Fukushima
disaster, the paper said citing an internal document.
E15, page 1
FINMIN ON EURO ZONE: The collapse of the euro zone "is not
unrealistic" and would have a fatal impact on the Czech
Republic, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said. He said it
will be necessary to look for new ways of thinking and
administration. Taboos related to welfare state and taxes will
have to be abandoned.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
CNB ON MOODY'S MOVE: The Czech banking sector is stable and
profitable in the long term and stress tests results showed it
was resilient even towards significantly negative developments
in both domestic and foreign economy and towards uncertainty on
financial markets, Czech central bank spokesman Marek Petrus
said in a reaction to the fact that Moody's cut Czech banking
sector outlook to negative.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
AIRLINE STRIKE: Czech Airlines (CSA) whose pilots did not
turn up for work in a protest against a restructuring plan can
make savings of tens of millions of crowns via firing the
protesting pilots without severance pay, if CSA lawyers are
right in considering the protest illegal.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
