PRAGUE, Dec 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies...........................

===========================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg to meet Turkish EU Minister Egemen Bagis. News conference at 1245 GMT.

Related news: =========================TOP NEWS==============================

MOODY'S CUTS CZECH BANKS OUTLOOK: Moody's rating agency lowered its outlook on the Czech banking system to negative from stable on Thursday due to an expected economic slowdown in Europe that will raise pressure on asset quality and profitability.

Story: Related news:

BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS: The Czech central state budget deficit widened to 125.93 billion crown deficit ($6.73 billion) for January-November, nearing its full-year target, the Finance Ministry said.

Story: Related news:

*For FABLE:

PILOTS GROUND FLIGHTS: A protest by Czech Airlines (CSA) pilots on Thursday grounded nineteen flights by midday and more were expected to be cancelled later.

Story: Related news:

NOV PMI BELOW NEUTRAL MARK: The Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.6 in November, slipping below the neutrality level of 50 which separates growth from contraction for the first time since October 2009, a survey by Markit Economics showed.

Story: Related news:

*For TABLE:

*Regional WRAPUP:

CEE MARKETS:Strong demand at Hungary's auctions lifted government bonds on Thursday while Central European currencies were off the previous day's highs and weak manufacturing surveys in the region also weighed on equities.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power rose on Thursday as wind power generation is forecast to decline in the region while the front year contract fell, tracking oil and coal lower, traders said.

Story: Related news:

TEMELIN EXPANSION: Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse has signed a memorandum of understanding with Czech engineering group Vitkovice on supplies for the potential multi-billion dollar expansion at CEZ power group's Temelin nuclear power plant.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.209 25.325 0.46 -0.84 vs Dollar 18.721 18.776 0.29 -0.28 Czech Equities 873.7 873.7 -0.59 -28.67 U.S. Equities 12,020.03 12,045.68 -0.21 3.82 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ---------------------------PRESS DIGEST------------------------

CZECH FORMIN ON NUCLEAR PLANS: The Czech Foreign Ministry fears the European Commission could press Czechs to shut nuclear power plant Dukovany in five years as it may toughen rules for expanding the reactors' lifespan following the Fukushima disaster, the paper said citing an internal document.

E15, page 1

FINMIN ON EURO ZONE: The collapse of the euro zone "is not unrealistic" and would have a fatal impact on the Czech Republic, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said. He said it will be necessary to look for new ways of thinking and administration. Taboos related to welfare state and taxes will have to be abandoned.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

CNB ON MOODY'S MOVE: The Czech banking sector is stable and profitable in the long term and stress tests results showed it was resilient even towards significantly negative developments in both domestic and foreign economy and towards uncertainty on financial markets, Czech central bank spokesman Marek Petrus said in a reaction to the fact that Moody's cut Czech banking sector outlook to negative.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

AIRLINE STRIKE: Czech Airlines (CSA) whose pilots did not turn up for work in a protest against a restructuring plan can make savings of tens of millions of crowns via firing the protesting pilots without severance pay, if CSA lawyers are right in considering the protest illegal.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jana Mlcochova and Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 479

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.344 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)