PRAGUE, Dec 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

October retail sales data at 0800 GMT

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies...........................

=========================EVENTS================================

PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until December 16).

Related news:

=========================TOP NEWS==============================

AIRLINES: Struggling state-owned carrier Czech Airlines will dismiss 100 of its 300 pilots in a restructuring, the company said on Monday.

Story: Related news:

C.BANKER LIZAL: Weakening of the Czech crown currency is the biggest threat to the Czech central bank's inflation target and if the unit continues its depreciation, the bank should react, central banker Lubomir Lizal was quoted as saying on Monday.

Story: Related news:

ECONOMIC AND BUDGET OUTLOOK: The Czech economy will most likely record a small contraction next year as the euro zone scrambles to sort out its debt crisis, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Monday.

Story: Related news:

CEZ GUARANTEES: Czech utility CEZ may seek to secure guaranteed rates for electricity production to fund the expansion of its Temelin nuclear power plant, a company official said on Monday.

Story: Related news:

CEZ SAVINGS: Czech power group CEZ wants to double its savings programme to around 60 billion crowns ($3.2 billion) in coming years, to free up money for investment.

Story: Related news:

WAGE GROWTH: The average Czech real monthly wage rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in July to September, accelerating from the previous quarter, data showed on Monday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led a rise in emerging European currencies on Monday, while stock markets gained for a second straight session on hopes European leaders would agree a plan this week to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Long-term Czech power prices hit a fresh nine-month low on Monday, pushing toward a pre-Fukushima level on lingering worries about an economic slowdown that could crimp electricity demand, traders said.

Story: Related news:

===========================PRESS DIGEST========================

EU BUDGET PLANS: Prime Minister Petr Necas said the Czech Republic was against Franco-German plans on budget discipline in the EU, saying centralising budgets is a big incursion into state sovereignty.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

STEEL: Steel prices have fallen since May and the fourth quarter has been the worse, with no sign of improvement, ArcelorMittal Ostrava boss Tapas Rajderkar said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

CAR SALES: New car sales rose 2.7 percent to 158,263 units in the 11 months to date.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 19

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.8522 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)