PRAGUE, Dec 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

October foreign trade data at 0800 GMT.

October industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT.

November foreign exchange reserves data at 0900 GMT.

=========================EVENTS================================

PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until December 16).

PRAGUE - 12-year government bond auction.

PRAGUE - Czech President Vaclav Klaus to meet his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

=========================TOP NEWS==============================

CZECH RATES: Czech interest rates may rise if the crown currency continues to weaken, raising inflation risks, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying.

CEE MARKETS: Central European assets eased on Tuesday on profit taking after the past days' rally, due to fears of a possible mass credit rating downgrade of countries in the euro zone, the region's main trade and banking partner.

CEE POWER: Long-term Czech power prices hit a nine-month low on Tuesday on worries surrounding the fate of the euro zone, falling below a level set just before the Fukushima disaster drove prices higher in mid-March, traders said.

===========================PRESS DIGEST========================

NUCLEAR FUEL: Czech firm Alta will sign an agreement with Russian nuclear fuel producer Tvel to create a joint venture Alvel for nuclear fuel services, sources said.

E15, page 1

SEZNAM: Czech internet search company Seznam will show a record operating profit above 1 billion crowns ($53.01 million) this year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

