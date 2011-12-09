PRAGUE, Dec 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

November inflation data at 0800 GMT.

Q3 gross domestic product at 0800 GMT.

=========================EVENTS================================

PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until December 16).

=========================TOP NEWS==============================

2011 BUDGET: The Czech central state budget deficit will slightly overshoot the target but the overall public sector fiscal gap is on track to reach 3.7 to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product this year, in line with previous expectations, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened in late trade on Thursday, tracking the euro's decline on disappointment that the European Central Bank was not more aggressive in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis and on caution ahead of an EU summit.

FX POLL: The Polish zloty is expected to firm about 6.5 percent against the euro in the next year, leading a weaker recovery of Central European currencies than previously forecast as the euro zone crisis drags on, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday on a forecast of a surge in wind power generation while forward prices continued to retrace from multi-month lows recorded earlier this week, traders said.

NUCLEAR TALKS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas on Thursday offered to hold public talks with neighbouring Austria over his country's plans to build two new nuclear reactors, repeating a proposal he made to Germany last month.

FOREIGN DEALS: Czech and Russian firms struck deals worth 2.15 billion euros($2.9 billion) on Thursday during a visit to Prague by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who also backed nuclear firm Atomstroyexport in a tender to expand a Czech power plant.

CZECHOSLOVAK LESSONS: Policymakers wondering how a euro zone disintegration would play out could do worse than study one monetary union collapse that went well: the split of the Czech-Slovak currency union. The successful conversion of a federal currency into Czech and Slovak crowns on Feb. 8, 1993, has become a model.

POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH: The Czech centre-right coalition, somewhat united after pushing key reforms through the lower house of parliament, faces tough fiscal decisions that will raise tensions among the ruling parties as the slowing economy cuts budget revenue.

LENDING: Several banks may look at limiting lending or selling loans to meet new capital requirements, including Raiffeisen's local unit.

Daniel Heler, a board member at leading Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste, said the bank has tens of billions of crowns for buying up loans from competitors.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

