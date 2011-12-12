PRAGUE, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in the first quarter of 2012. Release expected in early afternoon.

PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish Funding and Debt Management Strategy for 2012. News conference at 1230 GMT.

EUROPE PUSHES AHEAD WITH FISCAL UNION: Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was left isolated.

KOMERCNI TO REPAY SOCIETE GENERALE LOAN EARLY: Czech lender Komercni Banka will repay a 6 billion crown ($315.24 million) loan to its French parent bank Societe Generale early, it said on Friday.

PM: FINAL TREATY SHAPE KEY FOR PARTICIPATION: The Czech Republic will thoroughly consider the final shape of an agreement by European states to deepen their fiscal integration before it decides whether to join, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies bounced back against the euro on Friday, tracking the single currency's gains after most European Union member states backed a Franco-German plan to rein in the euro debt crisis while the Hungarian forint outperformed its peers.

ECONOMY CONTRACTS IN Q3: The Czech economy dipped by 0.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, below a preliminary estimate seeing stagnation and the first contraction since the second quarter of 2009, the statistics office said.

GOVERNOR SAYS FX DRIVEN BY EURO LINKS: The crown currency's weakness in recent weeks was the result of the Czech Republic's links with the euro zone, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said.

C.BANKER-EZ RECESSION SEEN SIMILAR TO 2008-2009: A euro zone recession would have a similar impact on the Czech economy as seen in 2008-09 when the central European county's own economy contracted by 4.5 percent, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in a presentation on the bank's website.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Friday as wind generation in the region was forecast to fall steeply and colder weather was expected to boost demand.

CZECH ON EUROPEAN DEAL: The Czech Republic is likely to join euro zone counties in supporting an agreement for deeper fiscal integration agreed at a summit on Friday.

And it will also probably agree to provide the IMF with a bilateral loan of 90 billion Czech crowns ($4.7 billion).

But the condition will probably be that Czechs, who have not yet entered the euro zone, get the right to participate in decision-making at euro zone meetings, the paper said, quoting the government's European Affairs secretary Vojtech Belling.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.8642 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)