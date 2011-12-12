PRAGUE, Dec 12 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in the first quarter of
2012. Release expected in early afternoon.
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish Funding and Debt
Management Strategy for 2012. News conference at 1230 GMT.
=========================TOP NEWS==============================
EUROPE PUSHES AHEAD WITH FISCAL UNION: Europe secured an
historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic
integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the
region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26
countries in a fiscal union and was left isolated.
KOMERCNI TO REPAY SOCIETE GENERALE LOAN EARLY: Czech lender
Komercni Banka will repay a 6 billion crown ($315.24
million) loan to its French parent bank Societe Generale
early, it said on Friday.
PM: FINAL TREATY SHAPE KEY FOR PARTICIPATION: The Czech
Republic will thoroughly consider the final shape of an
agreement by European states to deepen their fiscal integration
before it decides whether to join, Prime Minister Petr Necas
said.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies bounced back
against the euro on Friday, tracking the single currency's gains
after most European Union member states backed a Franco-German
plan to rein in the euro debt crisis while the Hungarian forint
outperformed its peers.
ECONOMY CONTRACTS IN Q3: The Czech economy dipped by 0.1
percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month
period, below a preliminary estimate seeing stagnation and the
first contraction since the second quarter of 2009, the
statistics office said.
GOVERNOR SAYS FX DRIVEN BY EURO LINKS: The crown currency's
weakness in recent weeks was the result of the Czech Republic's
links with the euro zone, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer
said.
C.BANKER-EZ RECESSION SEEN SIMILAR TO 2008-2009: A euro zone
recession would have a similar impact on the Czech economy as
seen in 2008-09 when the central European county's own economy
contracted by 4.5 percent, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir
Tomsik said in a presentation on the bank's website.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Friday as wind
generation in the region was forecast to fall steeply and colder
weather was expected to boost demand.
CZECH ON EUROPEAN DEAL: The Czech Republic is likely to join
euro zone counties in supporting an agreement for deeper fiscal
integration agreed at a summit on Friday.
And it will also probably agree to provide the IMF with a
bilateral loan of 90 billion Czech crowns ($4.7 billion).
But the condition will probably be that Czechs, who have not
yet entered the euro zone, get the right to participate in
decision-making at euro zone meetings, the paper said, quoting
the government's European Affairs secretary Vojtech Belling.
