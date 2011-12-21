PRAGUE, Dec 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=============================

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1200 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1330 GMT.

All 18 analysts saw no change in the repo rate, at 0.75 percent since May 2010. Ten predicted the next move would be up next year or in 2013, while five expected a cut in the first half of 2012.

Related news:

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

Related news: ============================TOP NEWS============================

FACTBOX:CZECH CBANKERS ON POLICY: The Czech central bank is expected to maintain its ultra loose monetary policy on Wednesday at a time the east European economy has contracted and price growth has lagged demand pressures.

Story: Related news:

FORINT FIRMS AFTER RATE HIKE: Hungary's forint rose after the central bank raised interest rates to defend the currency and the zloty posted a fifth consecutive day of gains after Moody's affirmed Poland's credit rating.

Story: Related news:

EEX BOURSE TO INCLUDE CZECH DATA: German energy bourse EEX said on Tuesday it planned to include Czech power station data in the aggregated transparency figures it issues on the Internet.

Story: Related news:

CBANK CHIEF ON IMF: A potential loan by the Czech central bank to the IMF as part of a European package to help the euro zone out of its debt crisis would lock up too much of the country's foreign exchange reserves, Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Higher wind production in the region, forecasts for warmer weather and supply from nuclear power plants helped push down Czech spot power prices on Monday while Cal '12 hit a 10-month low, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.528 25.42 -0.42 -2.11 vs Dollar 19.471 19.378 -0.48 -4.3 Czech Equities 867.9 867.9 1.77 -29.14 U.S. Equities 12,103.58 11,766.26 2.87 4.54 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

FINMIN:LOAN TO IMF COULD AFFECT CZECH RATING: If the Czech Republic lent the IMF the expected 3.5 billion euros, the exposure of the country's foreign exchange reserves would be so high that it could draw attention of rating agencies, deputy Finance Minister Tomas Zidek said. The paper said the Czech Republic will probably provide some loan to the IMF but the amount is up for debate.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)