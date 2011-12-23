PRAGUE, Dec 23 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
============================EVENTS=============================
PRAGUE - Czech and foreign officials will pay tribute to
former Czech President Vaclav Havel at a funeral mass to be held
at the St. Vitus cathedral at the Prague Castle.
============================TOP NEWS============================
UN: The U.N. General Assembly granted a request from North
Korea and held a few moments of silence on Thursday for Kim
Jong-il, the country's former leader who died on Saturday,
though Western delegations boycotted it.
Story:
CEE MARKETS: Hungarian assets plunged on Thursday after
ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Hungary's debt to
"junk", raising the prospect of a full-blown market crisis.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.648 25.634 -0.05 -2.59
vs Dollar 19.591 19.631 0.2 -4.94
Czech Equities 8,95.1 8,91.6 0.39 -26.92
U.S. Equities 12,169.65 12,107.74 0.51 5.11
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===============================================================
