CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's most liquid currency, the Polish zloty gained 1 percent in thin trade against the euro, while the Hungarian forint was little changed ahead of a parliament vote on a controversial central bank bill at the end of the week.

CONFIDENCE DIPS: The Czech Statistical Bureau (CSU) released on Tuesday the following confidence indicators for December:

CONFIDENCE DIPS: The Czech Statistical Bureau (CSU) released on Tuesday the following confidence indicators for December:

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.783 25.774 -0.03 -3.13 vs Dollar 19.735 19.726 -0.05 -5.72 Czech Equities 906.4 906.4 0.87 -26 U.S. Equities 12,291.35 12,294 -0.02 6.17 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

INTERNET SALES: The Electronic Commerce Association said sales of internet shops are expected to rise to 37 billion Czech crowns this year from 33 billion crown last year. One of the largest Czech internet shops mall.cz said orders rose by 54 percent in the pre-Christmas period while sales only increased by 20 percent as the average price of a purchased product fell.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

CAR PRODUCTION: Production of cars rose by 9.5 percent this year to an estimated 1.18 million units, an industry association SAP said. Volkswagen's Skoda expects a double digit growth this year. The second largest Czech company by sales produced 816,000 vehicles in the first 11 months, which is more than for the whole of 2010.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

