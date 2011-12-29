PRAGUE Dec 29 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================TOP NEWS============================
CEE MARKETS: Central European asset prices fell in thin
afternoon trade on Wednesday, pulled down by the euro which fell
to 11-month lows on worries over Thursday's bond auction in
Italy.
Story: Related news:
RAIFFEISEN'S CAPITAL PLAN: Shareholders in Austria's
Raiffeisen Zentralbank gave approval on Wednesday to
issue up to 600 million euros ($784 million) in participation
capital, the company said.
Story: Related news:
EURO SUPPORTED BY ITALIAN DEBT SALE: The euro grabbed
support from strong investor demand at an Italian debt sale on
Wednesday but the currency's gains against the dollar were
limited in thin trade pending an auction of longer-dated bonds.
Story: Related news:
------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------
HEATING COSTS: Czechs are increasingly using wood to heat
their homes as gas and coal prices have been rising. The number
of households using wood has risen by three quarters over the
past decade to around 300,000, Statistics Bureau data showed.
The number of households using coal fell by 40 percent over the
past ten years to 346,000.
Pravo, page 1
CIGARETTE PRICES TO RISE: Tobacco firm Philip Morris
will raise cigarette price by 2-4 crowns per pack as
of January due to the higher excise tax.
Pravo, page 13
PRAGUE AIRPORT REGISTERS HAVEL NAME: The state-run Prague
Airport quietly registered the name "Vaclav Havel Prague
International Airport" at the patent office on Dec 23.
Pravo, page 1
NEW YEAR TOURISM: About 200,000 tourist are expected to
arrive in the Czech Republic to celebrate the New Year, of which
80 percent is set to go to Prague.
Pravo, page 5
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)