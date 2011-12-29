PRAGUE Dec 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European asset prices fell in thin afternoon trade on Wednesday, pulled down by the euro which fell to 11-month lows on worries over Thursday's bond auction in Italy.

RAIFFEISEN'S CAPITAL PLAN: Shareholders in Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank gave approval on Wednesday to issue up to 600 million euros ($784 million) in participation capital, the company said.

EURO SUPPORTED BY ITALIAN DEBT SALE: The euro grabbed support from strong investor demand at an Italian debt sale on Wednesday but the currency's gains against the dollar were limited in thin trade pending an auction of longer-dated bonds.

HEATING COSTS: Czechs are increasingly using wood to heat their homes as gas and coal prices have been rising. The number of households using wood has risen by three quarters over the past decade to around 300,000, Statistics Bureau data showed. The number of households using coal fell by 40 percent over the past ten years to 346,000.

CIGARETTE PRICES TO RISE: Tobacco firm Philip Morris will raise cigarette price by 2-4 crowns per pack as of January due to the higher excise tax.

PRAGUE AIRPORT REGISTERS HAVEL NAME: The state-run Prague Airport quietly registered the name "Vaclav Havel Prague International Airport" at the patent office on Dec 23.

NEW YEAR TOURISM: About 200,000 tourist are expected to arrive in the Czech Republic to celebrate the New Year, of which 80 percent is set to go to Prague.

