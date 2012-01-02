PRAGUE Jan 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December due out at 0830 GMT.

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS============================

BUDGET: A drop in the Czech economy of around 1 percent may lead the government to decide whether to revise the 2012 budget or only take new savings measures, Prime Minister Petr Necas was quoted as saying on Monday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint shed more than 1 percent on Friday after a key end-of-year fixing in Poland and a new law in Hungary that threatens an international funding deal.

Story: Related news:

========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

PRESIDENT'S NEW YEAR SPEECH: Czech President Vaclav Klaus, in his annual new year's speech, said 2012 will be a difficult year and reforms are needed quickly.

Pravo, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)