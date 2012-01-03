PRAGUE Jan 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

PRAGUE - End-December budget balance data. News conference at 1300 GMT.

2012 RESULTS: Prague-listed companies CEZ and Komercni Banka expect better results in 2012 versus 2011, executives said in a newspaper survey published on Tuesday.

BUDGET: Prague may let the public deficit grow above target this year if the economy contracts, Prime Minister Petr Necas was quoted as saying on Monday, potentially putting him at odds with his finance minister.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint firmed and other emerging European currencies held steady on Monday at the start of 2012 trading that analysts expect will remain volatile with spillover from the euro zone crisis.

CEE POWER: Low demand and an expected bump in supply from wind generation kept a lid on Czech spot prices on Monday in thin trade as a number of countries in Europe observed a bank holiday, traders said.

SHUTDOWNS: Czech utility CEZ on Monday set dates in May and July for planned shutdowns of its two reactors at the Temelin nuclear power plant in 2012 for refueling.

PMI: The Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved to 49.2 in December from 48.6 in November, signalling a slower overall contraction in the manufacturing sector, a survey by Markit Economics showed on Monday.

FINMIN OUTLOOK: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said the most likely scenario for the economy this year is a drop of 2 percent. Budget revenue would fall by 30-50 billion crowns. The deficit target of 105 billion should be kept.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page C1

JOBS: Many firms in the Czech Republic are looking to add jobs this year, including Foxconn, which plans 1,000 new spots in 2012.

Lidove Noviny, page 1

ENERGY SUPPLIER: Last year, 448,860 firms and households changed electricity suppliers, an annual increase of almost 200,000. Also, 361,941 gas customers changed suppliers, around four times as many as in 2010.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

