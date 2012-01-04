PRAGUE Jan 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

PRAGUE - 2.75%/14 government bond auction.

BUDGET: The Czech Republic must stick to plans for budget consolidation in the face of a crisis of market confidence in Europe, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Tuesday after data showed the 2011 fiscal deficit fell.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's assets were hit hard on Tuesday, with the country's bond yields rising up to 50 basis points on growing concerns that Budapest will be unable to secure a new IMF/EU loan deal to shore up its financial markets.

CEE POWER: The key long-term Czech power contract fell to its lowest level in 14 months on Tuesday, weighed down by lower spot prices as well as falling gas and carbon, traders said.

CAR PRODUCTION: Hyundai Motor's Czech car plant raised production to more than 251,000 vehicles in 2011, up from 200,000 the year before, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

EMIGRE WRITER DIES: Czech emigre writer Josef Skvorecky, who published the works of former President Vaclav Havel and other authors persecuted by the communist government at home, died of cancer in Toronto on Tuesday aged 87, Czech and Canadian media reported.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.682 25.678 -0.02 -0.54 vs Dollar 19.692 19.695 0.02 0.2 Czech Equities 934.3 934.3 1.15 2.55 U.S. Equities 12,397.38 12,217.56 1.47 1.47 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

VAT RISE: A Finance Ministry team found that unifying value-added tax at 19 percent would raise 25 billion crowns, or half of the expected budget shortfall this year. The change, which would be higher than and one year ahead of the planned unification at 17.5 percent, would be easy, the team found.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1

SHOPPING SPACE: The amount of new retail space opened last year was the lowest since at least 1997, and was only a little more than a tenth of the record 200,000 square metres opened in 2007. This year should see the opening of less than 150,000 sqm, which is the long-term average.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 21

PENSION REFORM: Support for pension reform fell to less than half of the population, down from two-thirds a year ago, a STEM poll showed.

Pravo, page 14

CEZ COAL: CEZ's Severoceske Doly mines produced 25 million tonnes of brown coal in 2011, a 15 percent annual rise and the most in the firm's history.

E15, page 6

